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Ronaldo reacts to Al Nassr ending trophy drought with Saudi Pro League victory

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:12 - 21 May 2026
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Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo could not hold back his emotions after securing the Saudi Pro League title for Al Nassr
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Cristiano Ronaldo led the celebrations at a rocking Al-Awwal Park Stadium after Al Nassr secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Damac, officially clinching the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League title.

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The triumph marks Al Nassr's first league title since the Public Investment Fund (PIF) project began, crucially ending a six-year drought for a major club honour for the Portuguese icon, dating back to his domestic success with Juventus.

Ronaldo dominates as Al Nassr claim title

Al Nassr asserted their authority early in the match, pressing aggressively and dictating possession. The hosts deservingly broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute when Sadio Mané clinically dispatched a low finish following a clever assist from João Félix.

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Damac struggled to cope with the physical intensity of the visitors' frontline, with defenders Sanousi Hawsawi and Dhari Al-Anazi picking up bookings while trying to slow down the attacks.

The hosts strengthened their grip on the title race in the 51st minute when Kingsley Coman cut inside to smash home a spectacular second goal.

Damac briefly threatened a comeback after a VAR review penalised Mohamed Simakan, allowing Morlaye Sylla to convert from the penalty spot.

However, Ronaldo quickly put any hopes of a fightback to rest, scoring a spectacular free-kick in the 62nd minute before drilling home another in the 81st minute to register his 972nd and 973rd career goals.

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Tears, drums, and social media reaction

The sheer emotional weight of ending his trophy drought was visible on the pitch. Following his match-securing second goal, Ronaldo was seen in tears as the realisation of the championship set in, while his partner Georgina Rodrigues cheered from the stands.

At the final whistle, the legendary forward anchored the post-match party, beating a festive drum to the absolute delight of the Al-Awwal Park Stadium crowd.

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Taking to social media platform X shortly after the historic win, Ronaldo shared his ecstasy with millions of fans worldwide. He posted a specially curated composite design chronicling his demanding journey toward the league crown, matching the graphic with a caption: “CHAMPIONS”

With his primary objective in Saudi Arabian football finally achieved, the historic goalscorer will now turn his attention to international duty as he prepares to lead Portugal into the upcoming World Cup.

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Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League (SPL)
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