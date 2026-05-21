Tuchel dumps Foden and Palmer from his 2026 World Cup squad

England manager Thomas Tuchel is set to make several shocking omissions from his 2026 World Cup squad, with Premier League stars Cole Palmer and Phil Foden expected to miss out.

The Three Lions are preparing ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with Tuchel set to announce his final 26-man list on Friday.

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England will fine-tune their strategy with warm-up friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica, giving the selected squad a final opportunity to build chemistry.

The Three Lions will begin their World Cup campaign on June 17 against Croatia before facing Ghana and Panama to complete their group-stage fixtures.

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Foden and Palmer out of England squad

With England’s World Cup lists set to be released, it has been reported that there is no room for the likes of Palmer, Foden, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire.

Despite a standout season for Chelsea, where he scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances, Palmer is reportedly not in Tuchel's final plans.

Thomas Tuchel || Imago

He is joined by Manchester City's Phil Foden, who, despite his talent, has had a mixed season under Pep Guardiola, starting only 22 Premier League matches.

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According to The Athletic, these high-profile exclusions make way for a surprise inclusion. Former Brentford striker Ivan Toney, now playing for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, is expected to be named in the squad.

Phil Foden for England || Imago

This comes despite Toney having played less than five minutes of international football under the German manager.

The left-back position has been a major talking point, and it appears Luke Shaw will not be part of the solution.

Cole Palmer || imago

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Following the confirmation that his club teammate Harry Maguire has been cut, Shaw is also expected to be omitted from the final list, despite being named in the provisional 55-man group.