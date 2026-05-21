Advertisement

Super Eagles receive huge boost in hunt for permanent goalkeeper as Germany snub Freiburg star

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 18:57 - 21 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Noah Atubolu, Freiburg goalkeeper || Imago
Nigeria could have three top-class goalkeepers by the time the 2027 AFCON comes around
Advertisement

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been handed a massive boost in their pursuit of Nigerian-born German goalkeeper Noah Atubolu.

Advertisement

The Freiburg standout was a high-profile omission from Germany's official 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, potentially opening the door for an international allegiance switch.

Germany snub Atubolu after Neuer return

Atubolu’s exclusion comes as a surprise following a stellar campaign where he helped guide Freiburg to the UEFA Europa League final after setting a Bundesliga record for the most consecutive penalties saved the previous season.

Advertisement

However, his World Cup dreams with Die Nationalelf were dashed by the unexpected return of veteran Manuel Neuer.

The 40-year-old Bayern Munich icon made a shock decision to come out of international retirement, with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann immediately naming him as the starting goalkeeper for the tournament alongside Oliver Baumann and Alexander Nübel.

With Germany setting their sights on a fifth world title in a group featuring Curaçao, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast, Nagelsmann's preference for veteran experience left no room for the Freiburg starlet.

While Atubolu was not considered for Nigeria's recent Unity Cup squad, this latest German snub firmly establishes him as a top target for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for future squads.

Super Eagles receive welcome boost in goalkeeping department

Advertisement

Should Atubolu decide to pledge his international future to Nigeria following this disappointment, his arrival would create unprecedented depth in the Super Eagles' goalkeeping department ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The national team's options have already been heavily bolstered by the recent naturalisation of former Arsenal shot-stopper Arthur Okonkwo.

Adding a Bundesliga record-breaker like Atubolu to a selection pool that already boasts Udinese’s Player of the Year Maduka Okoye and two-time AFCON veteran Stanley Nwabali would give Nigeria one of the most competitive defensive departments on the continent.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Germany Nigeria Noah Atubolu Manuel Neuer World Cup
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Tuchel dumps Foden and Palmer
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.05.2026
Tuchel dumps Foden and Palmer from his 2026 World Cup squad
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo | BolaVIP
Football
21.05.2026
Al Nassr vs Damac: Ronaldo finally claims Saudi Pro League title to end trophy drought
Why Man City star Ruben Dias and Love Island host Maya Jama BROKE UP after 18 months
Lifestyle
21.05.2026
Why Man City star Ruben Dias and Love Island host Maya Jama BROKE UP after 18 months
Super Eagles receive huge boost in hunt for permanent goalkeeper as Germany snub Freiburg star
Super Eagles
21.05.2026
Super Eagles receive huge boost in hunt for permanent goalkeeper as Germany snub Freiburg star
Arteta reveals how he knew Arsenal had won the EPL title
Premier League
21.05.2026
‘We are Champions, daddy’ - Arteta reveals he learnt of Arsenal's title win from his son
Liverpool star claims Jota’s tragic death affected Reds
Premier League
21.05.2026
We went through a lot - Liverpool star claims Jota’s tragic death affected Reds' season