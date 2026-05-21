Super Eagles receive huge boost in hunt for permanent goalkeeper as Germany snub Freiburg star

Nigeria could have three top-class goalkeepers by the time the 2027 AFCON comes around

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been handed a massive boost in their pursuit of Nigerian-born German goalkeeper Noah Atubolu.

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The Freiburg standout was a high-profile omission from Germany's official 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, potentially opening the door for an international allegiance switch.

Germany snub Atubolu after Neuer return

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However, his World Cup dreams with Die Nationalelf were dashed by the unexpected return of veteran Manuel Neuer.

The 40-year-old Bayern Munich icon made a shock decision to come out of international retirement, with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann immediately naming him as the starting goalkeeper for the tournament alongside Oliver Baumann and Alexander Nübel.

With Germany setting their sights on a fifth world title in a group featuring Curaçao, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast, Nagelsmann's preference for veteran experience left no room for the Freiburg starlet.

While Atubolu was not considered for Nigeria's recent Unity Cup squad, this latest German snub firmly establishes him as a top target for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for future squads.

Super Eagles receive welcome boost in goalkeeping department

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Should Atubolu decide to pledge his international future to Nigeria following this disappointment, his arrival would create unprecedented depth in the Super Eagles' goalkeeping department ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The national team's options have already been heavily bolstered by the recent naturalisation of former Arsenal shot-stopper Arthur Okonkwo.