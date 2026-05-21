Ebola outbreak scuppers DR Congo's World Cup plans

After knocking out Nigeria's Super Eagles from World Cup qualifying, DR Congo have now found their preparations for the tournament heavily disrupted

The Democratic Republic of Congo's national team has been forced to cancel World Cup buildup events in Kinshasa due to an Ebola virus outbreak.

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Instead, the squad will continue tournament preparations in Belgium, a team spokesperson confirmed.

CDC restrictions change DR Congo’s plans

The Leopards, who qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 52 years, had planned a series of high-profile events in Kinshasa, including an open training session for fans and an official send-off ceremony with Head of State Felix Tshisekedi.

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However, strict travel restrictions imposed by the United States CDC in response to the outbreak necessitated a change of plans. The CDC has prohibited entry to non-U.S. passport holders who have visited DR Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan within the preceding 21 days.

To ensure unrestricted entry into the United States before their arrival on June 10 or 11, all team staff members currently based within DR Congo must leave the country by Thursday.

Despite the sudden logistical shuffle, team manager Dodo Landu downplayed the disruption. He noted that the team only had three days scheduled in Kinshasa, confirming that the program will be maintained in Belgium, with the planned event taking place in Brussels instead.

DR Congo’s new base of operations and Group schedule

The adjustments are simplified because the entire playing squad announced is based at clubs outside of DR Congo, mostly in Europe.

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Once in North America, the team will be based in Houston, Texas. Local Texas health authorities confirmed they are working closely with the CDC and FIFA to ensure safety during the tournament.

DR Congo will open their World Cup campaign against Portugal in Houston, before taking on Colombia in Guadalajara and wrapping up against Uzbekistan in Atlanta.