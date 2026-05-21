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Ahanor, Nwaneri join other Nigerian-born stars competing to emulate Messi and Yamal

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 16:20 - 21 May 2026
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Golden Boy award | Imago
The Atalanta and Arsenal stars are among Super-eligible stars hoping to emulate the likes of Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal
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Four highly rated players of Nigerian heritage have been shortlisted among the 100 nominees for the prestigious 2026 Golden Boy award.

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The annual accolade, which recognises the finest under-21 footballer playing across Europe, features a strong contingent of Nigeria-eligible talents who are currently making waves in the world's most competitive leagues.

Super Eagles-eligible youngsters rank among Europe’s elite

Among the standout nominees are Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri and Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor, both of whom have caught the attention of Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle.

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Joining them on the illustrious shortlist are Angers SCO forward Prosper Peter and Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha, who recently won multiple awards for his precocious start to life at Anfield.

The rankings reflect the immense potential of these starlets, with Ahanor leading the Nigerian pack at 29th place. Nwaneri follows closely behind in 38th position, while Ngumoha and Prosper Peter are feature at 41st and 80th respectively.

Their international futures remain a subject of intense interest, as Peter and Ahanor are currently provisionally cap-tied to France and Italy, while Ngumoha and Nwaneri have already featured in competitive matches for England's youth ranks.

Nigerian-born youngsters chasing Messi, Yamal

The final winner of the 2026 accolade will be decided in December following a comprehensive voting process by journalists from leading European media outlets.

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History beckons for this year's crop, as no player of Nigerian heritage has won the Golden Boy award since its inception back in 2003.

The selected winner will join a legendary roll call of past recipients, which includes global icons such as Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Lamine Yamal.

The current holder of the trophy is Paris Saint-Germain's Désiré Doué, who recently equalled a historic record previously held by legendary Nigerian forward Nwankwo Kanu.

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Ethan Nwaneri Honest Ahanor Rio Ngumoha Prosper Peter
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