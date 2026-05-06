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PSG duo equal Kanu's 30-year Champions League record during win over Bayern Munich

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:39 - 06 May 2026
Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu saw his 30-year UEFA Champions League record equalled during PSG's win over Bayern Munich
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Paris Saint-Germain’s teenage sensations Warren Zaïre-Emery and Désiré Doué have secured their place in football history following the club’s dramatic aggregate victory over Bayern Munich.

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By starting the second leg at the Allianz Arena, the French duo equalled a prestigious record held for three decades by Nigerian legend Nwankwo Kanu.

PSG duo join elite company

PSG held their nerve in Germany to secure a 1-1 draw, progressing 6-5 on aggregate to the final in Budapest.

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While the primary focus was on the aggregate scoreline and booking a place in Budapest against Arsenal, the inclusion of Zaïre-Emery and Doué in the starting lineup marked a massive statistical milestone.

According to data from Squawka, the pair have now become only the fourth and fifth players in history to start four Champions League semi-final matches before reaching the age of 21.

Their maturity under pressure against a formidable Bayern side showed why Luis Enrique continues to trust these youngsters on Europe’s biggest stage, with both players playing pivotal roles on the night.

Doue, Zaire-Emery tracing Kanu’s Footsteps

This achievement places the PSG pair alongside an illustrious trio consisting of Iker Casillas, David Alaba, and former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu.

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Kanu originally set the benchmark 30 years ago during Ajax’s golden era, featuring in two-legged semi-final battles against Bayern Munich in the 1994/95 season and Panathinaikos the following year.

While Kanu’s early brilliance propelled him to a Champions League title with the Dutch giants before his move to Inter Milan, Zaïre-Emery and Doué are now just one win away from winning the title twice in a row.

For fans of the Nigerian icon, seeing his long-standing record finally matched serves as a reminder of "Papilo’s" incredible impact on the global game during the mid-90s.

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