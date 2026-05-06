Olise is not better than Yamal — Bayern Munich star slammed for performance against PSG
Bayern Munich’s 6-5 aggregate elimination from the Champions League semi-finals at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain has triggered criticism against Michael Olise on X.
Fans targeted the 24-year-old French winger following a completely subdued, ineffective performance in the crucial European tie, drawing direct comparisons with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal.
What fans said
Supporters on social media were quick to point out that PSG manager Luis Enrique successfully nullified the attacker's threat by deliberately doubling up on him, suffocating his space on the right flank.
Fans weaponised Olise's inability to bypass the double-team of Nuno Mendes and Fabian Ruiz, arguing that his failure to cope is definitive proof that he is simply not on the same elite level as Barcelona’s teenage phenomenon, Lamine Yamal.
Olise can’t carry the ball longer than 10 yards, his 1v1 is dependent on the defender committing first, not enough variety in his 1v1s to be a proactive dribbler, hence he plays with a one touch, Lucho has dropped Fabian next to Nuno & it’s been lights out for you peoples BITW.— The Great König (@excellente_6) May 6, 2026
Not gonna lie this Olise guy was only rated here because people wanted to use someone against Yamal— Rk (@RkFutbol) May 6, 2026
Olise is NOT better than Yamal— 𝙎𝙖𝙦𝙚𝙚𝙯𝙮 (@saweezo) May 6, 2026
Olise putting in an absolute stinker at the worst time possible.— Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) May 6, 2026
Olise another overrated player man, he’s great but the way you lot talk about him yh— Tequila mockingbird (@Dansnewgen) May 6, 2026
We saw lamine yamal’s semi final performances against inter milan last season, olise never reach that guy abeg😂😂— a.wuah_ (@dizzy10_) May 6, 2026
The online discourse centred around the argument that Yamal routinely faces the exact same aggressive, targeted double-teaming from opposition coaches but consistently finds ways to break defensive structures.
This public verdict arrives despite Olise posting absolutely incredible individual numbers during the current campaign; the forward has registered an astonishing 14 goals and 19 assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances this season.