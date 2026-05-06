Advertisement

Olise is not better than Yamal — Bayern Munich star slammed for performance against PSG

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 00:48 - 07 May 2026
Michael Olise's lacklustre performance against Paris Saint-Germain has drawn intense scrutiny.
Advertisement

Bayern Munich’s 6-5 aggregate elimination from the Champions League semi-finals at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain has triggered criticism against Michael Olise on X. 

Advertisement

Fans targeted the 24-year-old French winger following a completely subdued, ineffective performance in the crucial European tie, drawing direct comparisons with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal.

What fans said 

Supporters on social media were quick to point out that PSG manager Luis Enrique successfully nullified the attacker's threat by deliberately doubling up on him, suffocating his space on the right flank.

Advertisement

Fans weaponised Olise's inability to bypass the double-team of Nuno Mendes and Fabian Ruiz, arguing that his failure to cope is definitive proof that he is simply not on the same elite level as Barcelona’s teenage phenomenon, Lamine Yamal.

Advertisement

The online discourse centred around the argument that Yamal routinely faces the exact same aggressive, targeted double-teaming from opposition coaches but consistently finds ways to break defensive structures. 

This public verdict arrives despite Olise posting absolutely incredible individual numbers during the current campaign; the forward has registered an astonishing 14 goals and 19 assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances this season. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Olise is not better than Yamal — Bayern Munich star slammed for performance against PSG
Football
07.05.2026
Olise is not better than Yamal — Bayern Munich star slammed for performance against PSG
Nigerian excellence ends Arsenal’s title hopes
Football
06.05.2026
Nigerian excellence ends Arsenal’s title hopes
PSG duo equal Kanu's 30-year Champions League record during win over Bayern Munich
Football
06.05.2026
PSG duo equal Kanu's 30-year Champions League record during win over Bayern Munich
‘It’s coming home’ — Arsenal fans confident of Champions League final victory over PSG
Football
06.05.2026
‘It’s coming home’ — Arsenal fans confident of Champions League final victory over PSG
PSG’s Kvaratskhelia throws down the gauntlet for Arsenal after destroying Bayern Munich
Football
06.05.2026
PSG’s Kvaratskhelia throws down the gauntlet for Arsenal after destroying Bayern Munich
Fixed match! Fans claim UEFA deliberately set up Arsenal vs PSG final after controversial refereeing calls
Football
06.05.2026
Fixed match! Fans claim UEFA deliberately set up Arsenal vs PSG final after controversial refereeing calls