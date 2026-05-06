PSG’s Kvaratskhelia throws down the gauntlet for Arsenal after destroying Bayern Munich

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has spoken on the prospect of facing Arsenal in the final of the UEFA Champions League

PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has issued a composed yet defiant warning to Arsenal after his side successfully navigated a semi-final "war" against Bayern Munich.

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With the Champions League final in Budapest now confirmed, the Georgian star believes the Parisians' ability to overcome the tournament's toughest tests has prepared them perfectly for the North Londoners.

PSG overcome Bayern hurdle

PSG booked their ticket to the showpiece event after a 6-5 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich in what many consider the final before the final.

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While the first leg was a chaotic 5-4 offensive explosion, the return leg at the Allianz Arena was a testament to PSG's newfound defensive grit.

An early strike from Ousmane Dembele provided a vital cushion, and despite a 94th-minute equaliser from Harry Kane that earned Bayern a 1-1 draw on the night, it was too little, too late.

Speaking after the final whistle, Kvaratskhelia noted the magnitude of the victory, saying, "Very happy we're in the final. We know it will be difficult against Arsenal. Bayern are one of the best teams right now – it was very difficult, the hardest one of the season. We showed we can play against these teams."

Respect, but no fear for Gunners

As PSG prepare to face their fifth Premier League opponent of the season, Kvaratskhelia remains unfazed by Arsenal’s form.

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Mikel Arteta’s side reached the final after a 2-1 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid, decided by a Bukayo Saka strike, but the PSG talisman insists the French champions will not be changing their identity for anyone.

"We respect all of the teams. For us, it's important to play our game," Kvaratskhelia remarked regarding the upcoming clash. He emphasised that the Parisians are focused on their own internal standards rather than the threat posed by the Gunners.