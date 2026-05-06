Advertisement

PSG’s Kvaratskhelia throws down the gauntlet for Arsenal after destroying Bayern Munich

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:20 - 06 May 2026
Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has spoken on the prospect of facing Arsenal in the final of the UEFA Champions League
Advertisement

PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has issued a composed yet defiant warning to Arsenal after his side successfully navigated a semi-final "war" against Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

With the Champions League final in Budapest now confirmed, the Georgian star believes the Parisians' ability to overcome the tournament's toughest tests has prepared them perfectly for the North Londoners.

PSG overcome Bayern hurdle

PSG booked their ticket to the showpiece event after a 6-5 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich in what many consider the final before the final.

Advertisement

While the first leg was a chaotic 5-4 offensive explosion, the return leg at the Allianz Arena was a testament to PSG's newfound defensive grit.

An early strike from Ousmane Dembele provided a vital cushion, and despite a 94th-minute equaliser from Harry Kane that earned Bayern a 1-1 draw on the night, it was too little, too late.

Speaking after the final whistle, Kvaratskhelia noted the magnitude of the victory, saying, "Very happy we're in the final. We know it will be difficult against Arsenal. Bayern are one of the best teams right now – it was very difficult, the hardest one of the season. We showed we can play against these teams."

Respect, but no fear for Gunners

As PSG prepare to face their fifth Premier League opponent of the season, Kvaratskhelia remains unfazed by Arsenal’s form.

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta’s side reached the final after a 2-1 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid, decided by a Bukayo Saka strike, but the PSG talisman insists the French champions will not be changing their identity for anyone.

"We respect all of the teams. For us, it's important to play our game," Kvaratskhelia remarked regarding the upcoming clash. He emphasised that the Parisians are focused on their own internal standards rather than the threat posed by the Gunners.

"We don't really think about who is going to be our opponent; we just prepare our game and give everything on the pitch. We just have to go and enjoy it," he added. While he acknowledged the final will be difficult, but full of competitive joy.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Olise is not better than Yamal — Bayern Munich star slammed for performance against PSG
Football
07.05.2026
Olise is not better than Yamal — Bayern Munich star slammed for performance against PSG
Nigerian excellence ends Arsenal’s title hopes
Football
06.05.2026
Nigerian excellence ends Arsenal’s title hopes
PSG duo equal Kanu's 30-year Champions League record during win over Bayern Munich
Football
06.05.2026
PSG duo equal Kanu's 30-year Champions League record during win over Bayern Munich
‘It’s coming home’ — Arsenal fans confident of Champions League final victory over PSG
Football
06.05.2026
‘It’s coming home’ — Arsenal fans confident of Champions League final victory over PSG
PSG’s Kvaratskhelia throws down the gauntlet for Arsenal after destroying Bayern Munich
Football
06.05.2026
PSG’s Kvaratskhelia throws down the gauntlet for Arsenal after destroying Bayern Munich
Fixed match! Fans claim UEFA deliberately set up Arsenal vs PSG final after controversial refereeing calls
Football
06.05.2026
Fixed match! Fans claim UEFA deliberately set up Arsenal vs PSG final after controversial refereeing calls