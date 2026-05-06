Bayern Munich vs PSG: Kane strikes late, but Dembele sends Parisiens to UCL final

Paris Saint-Germain will face Arsenal in the Champions League final by beating Bayern Munich on aggregate,

The first leg featured elite attacking on display; however, it was PSG's defence that shone in Germany, keeping Bayern Munich at bay after an early Ousmane Dembele strike.

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Dembele's early goal gave PSG a two-goal cushion with 88 minutes to play, and despite the best efforts of the hosts, they failed to breach Safanov's goal until second-half injury time.

Harry Kane scored the equaliser to spark late drama; however, there was too little time to spark a comeback, as PSG booked their second UCL final in consecutive seasons.

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Key Match Details

The match began with a blistering moment of quality that immediately tilted the aggregate score further in PSG's favour, forcing the hosts to chase the game for almost 90 minutes.

PSG stunned the roaring Allianz Arena crowd almost immediately after kickoff. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia showcased brilliant footwork before setting up Ousmane Dembélé.

The French winger fired a clinical finish to give the visitors a 1-0 lead on the night and a commanding 6-4 aggregate cushion.

The match featured phenomenal displays from both goalkeepers. PSG's Matvey Safonov was incredibly solid, finishing the night with four crucial saves to frustrate the Bayern frontline.

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At the other end, veteran Manuel Neuer kept Bayern's slim hopes alive by making a string of massive saves, most notably denying Désiré Doué on multiple occasions and an agonisingly close Joao Neves header.

Recognising the tie was slipping away, Vincent Kompany threw caution to the wind in the closing stages. In the 85th minute, he withdrew centre-back Dayot Upamecano to introduce teenage attacking prodigy, Lennart Karl.

Just as the match seemed completely settled, Harry Kane finally found a fraction of space inside the PSG box. The English striker received the ball on the turn and lashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

The goal levelled the match at 1-1 and brought the aggregate score to 6-5, setting up a breathless and frantic final 90 seconds.

Despite Kane's late heroics and a deafening push from the Munich faithful, time simply ran out for the hosts.

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