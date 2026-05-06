Real Madrid stars Valverde and Tchouameni reportedly exchange blows in training ground burst-up

Real Madrid's turbulent season has been rocked by fresh reports of a heated altercation between midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni during a training session.

The incident, which allegedly saw the two players needing to be separated, exposes deep-seated tensions within the squad just days before a pivotal Clasico against Barcelona.

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Earlier in the week, a separate conflict was reported between Antonio Rudiger and youth player Alvaro Carreras.

Furthermore, reports indicate a growing disconnect between the players and coach Alvaro Arbeloa, with as many as six players said to be at odds with him.

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Valverde and Tchouameni's altercation

According to reports from MARCA, the atmosphere at Real Madrid's Valdebebas training ground has become increasingly volatile.

The confrontation between Valverde and Tchouameni is said to have started from a routine challenge in a training drill that quickly escalated.

Fede Valverde. Photo. Imago

The pair reportedly squared up, engaged in a shoving match, and continued their verbal dispute into the dressing room, leaving teammates and staff shocked by the intensity of the argument.

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This latest bust-up is seen as a symptom of wider frustration within a divided team. With an 11-point gap separating them from league leaders Barcelona, Real Madrid's La Liga title hopes are over.

This lack of competitive pressure appears to have brought underlying frustrations to the surface, with relationships between several key players reportedly deteriorating to the point where some are no longer on speaking terms.

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni | IMAGO

The emotional toll of a long season has seemingly created a toxic environment, making even routine training sessions a potential flashpoint.

The timing of this internal strife could not be more damaging, as Madrid prepares to face arch-rivals Barcelona on Sunday.

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