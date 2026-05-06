Fixed match! Fans claim UEFA deliberately set up Arsenal vs PSG final after controversial refereeing calls

Fans have slammed the refereeing decisions in the match between Bayern Munich and PSG, claiming a conspiracy by UEFA for the French side to face Arsenal in the final of the Champions League

The 2025/26 Champions League final is officially set as a heavyweight clash between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, but the path to Budapest has been paved with explosive officiating drama.

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While both sides celebrated historic aggregate wins, a growing chorus of fans is now alleging that the tournament's final match-up was "fixed" by UEFA for maximum narrative impact.

Contentious calls trail PSG's win over Bayern Munich

Despite PSG’s tactical brilliance in securing a 6-5 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich, the tie was defined by a series of refereeing flashpoints that left the German side reeling.

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In the first leg, a controversial handball penalty awarded against Alphonso Davies sparked initial outrage, but the second leg at the Allianz Arena proved even more polarising.

Referee João Pinheiro faced intense scrutiny after overlooking a potential second yellow card for Nuno Mendes and dismissing an appeal for a João Neves handball in the penalty area.

These decisions, coupled with VAR's refusal to intervene, led many to believe that the officials were clearing a path for the Parisians to reach their second consecutive final.

Conspiracy theories abound after PSG win

As the final whistle blew and the Arsenal vs. PSG showdown was confirmed, social media exploded with theories that the competition had been rigged for entertainment value.

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One fan bluntly stated, “UEFA wanted an Arsenal vs PSG final,” while another questioned the integrity of the officiating, asking, “This is looking they really want an Arsenal vs PSG final. How is that not a penalty tho?”

This is looking they really want an Arsenal vs PSG final. How is that not a penalty tho 🤷🏾‍♂️ #BAYPSG — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) May 6, 2026

UEFA wanted an Arsenal vs PSG final. — Adika (@Adikastakes) May 6, 2026

@UEFA want to fix an Arsenal vs PSG final so they can match fix the final for Arsenal to win and play it off as some sort of revenge arc for last year’s semi. https://t.co/Bj3KFJz9eI — His Excellency, Jim MBE 🏆 (@JimJones1425) May 6, 2026

Lo de la @ChampionsLeague @UEFA es impresionante. Ya tenían definido que la final iba a ser Arsenal vs PSG. Y han dado instrucciones claras a los árbitros para que esto se lleve a cabo.



Son una PUTA MAFIA pic.twitter.com/S3nEwi2tzs — Spanish Anfield (LFC) ⭐️🏆 (@96Liverbird) May 6, 2026

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A more elaborate theory gained traction on X, with a supporter claiming, “UEFA want to fix an Arsenal vs PSG final so they can match fix the final for Arsenal to win and play it off as some sort of revenge arc for last year’s semi.”