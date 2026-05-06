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Nigerian excellence ends Arsenal’s title hopes

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:53 - 06 May 2026
Arsenal were denied the chance to stop Manchester City from winning the league title
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Manchester City have been crowned Women’s Super League champions for the first time in a decade following Arsenal’s frustrating 1-1 draw against Brighton.

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Despite a spirited second-half effort, the Gunners were frustrated by Super Falcons legend Chiamaka Nnadozie, failing to secure the victory required to keep their fading title hopes mathematically alive.

Arsenal stumble in WSL title race

Manchester City’s long wait for a domestic league trophy finally ended as Arsenal faltered in a must-win encounter away at Brighton.

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The Gunners entered the match facing an 11-point deficit and knew that only three points would be enough to prevent City from claiming their first WSL title since 2016.

Arsenal appeared fatigued following their recent Champions League semi-final exit to Lyon and fell behind just before the break when Fuka Tsunoda’s deflected strike found the net.

While Frida Maanum managed to equalise in the 62nd minute after a series of tactical changes from the Arsenal bench, the elusive winner never arrived.

Nnadozie thwarts Gunners as Man City claim title

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The primary architect of Arsenal’s heartbreak was Brighton’s Nigerian goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, whose spectacular display between the posts ensured the title stayed in Manchester.

Nnadozie proved why she is considered one of the continent's elite shot-stoppers, producing a stunning fingertip save to deny Caitlin Foord and later smothering a long-range effort from Mariona Caldentey.

In a frantic finale, the Super Falcons star showcased her "Nigerian excellence" once more, diving low to block a goal-bound header from Alessia Russo.

This was the second time that Nnadozie has proven decisive against Arsenal this season, after putting in a masterclass to help Brighton knock the Gunners out of the FA Cup a month ago.

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Her heroics ensured Brighton walked away with a point, effectively ending Arsenal's pursuit and confirming Manchester City as the new queens of English football.

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