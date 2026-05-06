‘It’s coming home’ — Arsenal fans confident of Champions League final victory over PSG

Arsenal supporters believe the Gunners already have one hand on the Champions League trophy after drawing PSG in the final in Budapest

Arsenal fans are dreaming of European glory after Paris Saint-Germain secured their place in the 2025/26 Champions League final, setting up a historic showdown in Budapest.

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Following the Gunners' aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid, the North London faithful are expressing unprecedented levels of confidence as they prepare for their first final in two decades.

PSG set up Arsenal final in Budapest

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While the first leg was an offensive explosion, the return leg at the Allianz Arena was a testament to PSG's defensive grit.

An early strike from Ousmane Dembele gave the French side a vital cushion, and despite a 94th-minute equaliser from Harry Kane that earned Bayern a 1-1 draw on the night, it was too little, too late.

PSG now head to their third-ever final, where they will meet Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who advanced thanks to a decisive Bukayo Saka goal in their 2-1 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal fans confident of final victory

The confirmation of the final has sparked a wave of optimism across the Arsenal fanbase, with many believing this is finally their year.

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One supporter highlighted the squad's improved depth compared to previous European campaigns, stating: “Arsenal VS PSG will be a very great game.

“This time around, we are not facing them without our main midfielder and with a makeshift striker. We have a better bench as well. Be confident. It’s coming home. Put a knife to the throat of Westham first.”

Arsenal vs PSG it is then.



Going into the final in red and white like it’s supposed to be.



This is our year, it just has to be. — Ryan (@RyanMKIV) May 6, 2026

Arsenal VS PSG will be a very great game.

This time around, we are not facing them without our main midfielder and with a make shift striker.

We have a better bench as well.

Be confident.

It’s coming home.

Put a knife to the throat of Westham first. — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) May 6, 2026

The final I wanted: THE ARSENAL vs PSG.

May 30th is going to be a beautiful night for Arsenal. I’m so happy it’s PSG we’re facing, I’ve never been this confident about Arsenal winning a match. The Mikel Arteta army will be ready ❤️🏆 — Mr Bayo (@mrbayoa1) May 6, 2026

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Another fan echoed the sentiment, expressing total faith in the "Arteta army" to deliver the trophy in Hungary. “I’ve never been this confident about Arsenal winning a match,” they shared, while a third fan added, “Going into the final in red and white like it’s supposed to be. This is our year, it just has to be.”