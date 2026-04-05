Arsenal vs Brighton: Super Falcons Nnadozie inspires Gunner's FA Cup exit

Arsenal endure second senior FA Cup exit in two days, doomed by Chiamaka Nnadozie's heroics.

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie put up an impenetrable wall to help Brighton stun Arsenal 2-0, securing a spot in the Women's FA Cup semi-finals and compounding a miserable, trophy-draining weekend for the Gunners.

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The game played at Meadow Park on Easter Sunday saw Renée Slegers side strive to better their men’s team—who were dumped out by Southampton yesterday, April 4th—and reach the semi-final of the FA Cup.

However, they ran into a fiercely disciplined Brighton side anchored by the Nigerian international. Second-half strikes from Madison Haley and Caitlin Hayes ultimately proved decisive, but it was Nnadozie's heroics between the sticks that truly delivered the upset against Europe’s champions.

The great wall of Nnadozie

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While Brighton’s attackers delivered the finishing blows, Chiamaka Nnadozie was the undisputed foundation of this victory.

The Super Falcons shot-stopper delivered an absolute masterclass, frustrating Arsenal's frontline from the opening whistle and ensuring the hosts never gained a foothold in the tie.

She produced a stunning diving save early in the first half to deny Mariona Caldentey from the edge of the box, but her defining moment came on the half-hour mark.

When Chloe Kelly’s pinpoint cross found Smilla Holmberg for what looked like a certain goal from close range, Nnadozie executed an outrageous reflex save to keep the scores level.

She remained commanding as Arsenal grew desperate late in the game, acrobatically turning away a powerful 85th-minute drive from Laia Codina to preserve her clean sheet.

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The 2-0 home defeat for the women's side caps off a disastrous 48 hours for the North London club. Just a day prior, Mikel Arteta’s men suffered their own agonising FA Cup quarter-final exit, falling 2-1 to Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium.