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Southampton vs Arsenal: Gunners' quadruple crumbles in two weeks as Saint send them packing from FA Cup

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 22:13 - 04 April 2026
Gunners' quadruple crumbles in two weeks
Arsenal crash out of the FA Cup following a Southampton defeat in the quarter-final, making it a back-to-back cup loss in a row.
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Arsenal resumed club football after they lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City before the international break.

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With the pressure mounting on them to bounce back from the Cup heartbreak, they face a Southampton side who have been unbeaten in their last 14 games.

However, the Saints defeated Mikel Arteta's men 2-1, intensifying the pressure of losing the Carabao Cup final.

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As it happened

Tonda Eckert is hoping his Southampton side can pull off an FA Cup shock against Arsenal. The Saints are currently on a 14-match unbeaten run and are full of confidence.

Mikel Arteta named a strong side despite several injury issues for the Gunners. Centre-back Gabriel started, despite pulling out of the Brazil squad during the international break. 

Martin Odegaard made his first start since January, with 16-year-old Max Dowman also in the starting XI.

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Arsenal players frustrated || imago
Arsenal players frustrated || imago

Arsenal dominated most of the game and created most of the chances but could not get the first goal. 

However, the host, who relied on a counter-attack, got the opening goal after Ben White missed his header and Ross Stewart slotted the ball into the net.

The Gunners got back into the game following an equaliser from Victor Gyokeres, who came in the second half.

But the Saints pushed forward and shocked the Gunners in the 86th minute to secure the victory and shock the Gunners.

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The loss leaves Arsenal with just two trophies to fight for after losing the Carabao Cup final and crashing out of the FA Cup.

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