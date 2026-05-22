Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips: Los Blancos Seeking To End Disappointing Campaign With Win
Los Blancos’ narrow remaining title ambitions ended when they lost El Clásico 2-0 earlier this month. That ended their chances of claiming some silverware.
However, they have won both fixtures since, defeating bottom club Real Oviedo 2-0 at the Bernabeu before winning 1-0 at Sevilla last Sunday.
Athletic Bilbao's 1-1 with Celta Vigo last weekend now renders European qualification highly unlikely.
However, they can still strive for a sixth consecutive top-half finish to send outgoing head coach Ernesto Valverde on his way with a smile.
Ending a three-game winless run (D1, L2) will be just as important to the players, who have been especially disappointing on the road throughout the season.
Selection
Market
Best Odds
Confidence
Primary tip
Real Madrid to win
1.53
High
BTTS
Both teams to score - No
2.25
High
Value bet
Under 3.5 goals
1.66
High
*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.
Real Madrid to win
Real Madrid have had the upper hand in recent performances, securing three wins, a draw and a single loss in their last five matches.
Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, have struggled with consistency, with two wins and three losses in the same time frame.
Historically, Real Madrid also perform well against Athletic at home, winning their last five meetings in a row.
Given the form and data, backing Real Madrid for a home win appears to be a wise move.
Both teams to score – No
Real Madrid have displayed strong defensive resilience in their recent league outings, keeping three clean sheets in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao have failed to score in two of their last five matches.
The H2H statistics also bolster this prediction, with both teams scoring in both halves being a rarity.
The fact that over 2.5 goals have landed in just 32% of their last clashes underscores this trend.
Under 3.5 goals
Real Madrid’s attack has not clicked frequently enough to suggest they will secure a win with a large margin.
All of their previous eight league outings have ended with three or fewer goals in total. Los Blancos’ three most recent victories have all come via 1-0 or 2-0 margins.
Athletic’s campaign has been every bit as disappointing. Los Leones have lost all five matches against top-three opponents, scoring just once across those games.
Given that, backing under 3.5 goals appeals with an implied probability of 38.5%.
Predicted Lineups
Real Madrid: (4-4-2)
Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Brahim, Mbappe, Mastantuono
Athletic Bilbao: (4-2-3-1)
Simon; Gorosabel, Alvarez, Laporte, Boiro; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Navarro, Berenguer; Guruzeta
Team News – Real Madrid
Vinicius Junior is not expected to be involved for Real Madrid on Saturday, as the attacker is set to link up with the Brazil squad to prepare for the 2026 World Cup.
Vinicius' absence could open the door for Franco Mastantuono to feature in the final third alongside Brahim Diaz and Kylian Mbappe.
Rodrygo (knee), Arda Guler (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring) and Ferland Mendy (thigh) will also miss the match.
Team News – Athletic Bilbao
Nico Williams (hamstring), Oihan Sancet (muscle) and Yuri Berchiche (suspended) are definitely out of Saturday's contest with Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, Unai Eguiluz (knee), Unai Gomez (muscle), Dani Vivian (ankle) and Benat Prados (knee) need to be assessed before final decisions on their availability can be made.