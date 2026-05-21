Valencia vs Barcelona preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Champions Barcelona will be bidding to end their 2025-26 La Liga campaign on a positive note when they travel to Mestalla on Saturday night to take on Valencia.

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Valencia vs Barcelona betting tips

Under 3.5 goals

Both teams to score

Barcelona to win or draw

Valencia vs Barcelona preview

Barcelona take to the pitch for the final time in 2025–26 looking to end the season on a high when they visit Valencia on Saturday night.

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While Valencia might be seeking a final weekend miracle in the race for Europe, Los Ches will take plenty of positives away from an eye-catching campaign at the Mestalla.

They most recently mounted a sensational last-gasp comeback away at Real Sociedad last weekend as they eventually left the Basque Country with a rollercoaster 4-3 victory.

Hence, Carlos Corberan’s men should find the mood in their camp at a red-hot high.

Barcelona, meanwhile, already won La Liga with three games to spare, even though the dream of becoming only the third Centurions in La Liga history is no longer a possibility for Hansi Flick’s men.

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They returned to winning ways with a thumping 3-1 victory at home against Real Betis after they fell 1-0 to Alaves the other time out, moving to 94 points and 11 clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

The Catalan outfit incredibly managed to win all 19 of their home league matches this season, while they also have the best away record in the division this term, claiming 37 points from 18 games.

Valencia vs Barcelona head-to-head

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Valencia lost the reverse fixture 6-0 to Barcelona, while their last meeting at Mestalla, which came in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, finished 5-0 to Barcelona in February 2025.

Valencia have actually conceded 18 times in their last three matches with Barcelona, while they have not managed to overcome the Catalan outfit since a 2-0 success in January 2020.

Barcelona's unbeaten run against Valencia now stands at 12 matches in all competitions, while they have only lost once to Los Che in the league since April 2016.

Valencia vs Barcelona team forms

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Valencia La Liga form: 🟧🟩🟥🟩🟧🟩

Barcelona La Liga form: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟥🟩

Valencia vs Barcelona team news

Lucas Beltran (knee), Jose Copete (ankle), Dimitri Foulquier (knee), Jose Gaya (muscle) and Renzo Saravia (muscle) are all doubts for Valencia against Barcelona.

Los Che will also be missing Eray Comert (suspended) and Mouctar Diakhaby (muscle) on Saturday.

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Barcelona, meanwhile, will remain without Lamine Yamal (hamstring) and Fermin Lopez (foot) for the clash.

However, the Catalan outfit have received a triple boost ahead of the game.

Marcus Rashford (knock), Frenkie de Jong (illness) and Ferran Torres (muscle) are all back in training, with the trio set to potentially start.

Flick will make a number of changes from the side that started against Real Betis, with Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi and Alejandro Balde potentially also featuring in the first XI.

Robert Lewandowski will hope to be involved in what will be his Barcelona farewell, and the striker has an excellent record against Valencia, netting nine times in six matches against Los Che.

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Valencia vs Barcelona possible starting lineup

Valencia: Dimitrievski; Rendall, Tarrega, Núñez, Vázquez; Rioja, Ugrinic, Rodríguez, Ramazani; Guerra, Duro

Barcelona: J Garcia; Araujo, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, F Torres, Rashford

Valencia vs Barcelona prediction

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Already successfully defending their La Liga crown, Barcelona will simply be looking to make one final domestic statement when they travel to the Mestalla on Saturday night.

Landing a stunning 6-0 romp when they welcomed Valencia to Catalonia for their reverse showdown back in September, Flick’s side hold a remarkable dominant record.

However, it would not be a surprise to see Valencia secure a share of the spoils.

Still, we are expecting Barcelona to end their title-winning season with a win.

Correct score prediction: Valencia 1-2 Barcelona

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