Advertisement

Al Nassr vs Damac: Ronaldo finally claims Saudi Pro League title to end trophy drought

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 21:13 - 21 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo | BolaVIP
After missing out on a whopping 14 trophies since he joined Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo finally landed the big one
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Al Nassr defeated Damac 4-1 to claim the Saudi Pro League title for the first time since the PIF project began with the Portuguese star's arrival.

Advertisement

The former Manchester United and Juventus star scored his 972nd and 973rd career goals and was aided by further strikes by Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman as he ended a six-year wait for major honours at club level, dating back to his time at Juventus.

Al Nassr vs Damac: How it happened

Al-Nassr dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead in the 33rd minute when Sadio Mané finished clinically after a clever assist from João Félix.

Advertisement

Damac struggled to cope with Al-Nassr’s relentless attacking pressure and physical intensity, with Sanousi Hawsawi and Dhari Al-Anazi both booked while attempting to slow the visitors down.

Cristiano Ronaldo remained central to Al-Nassr’s attack alongside Mané and Kingsley Coman, with all three repeatedly testing the Damac defence before half-time. The visitors controlled possession, pressed aggressively in midfield, and restricted Damac’s attacking opportunities throughout the opening period.

Al-Nassr strengthened their grip on the match early in the second half when Coman cut inside and scored in the 51st minute to make it 2-0.

Damac briefly threatened a comeback after Morlaye Sylla converted a penalty following a VAR review involving Mohamed Simakan.

Advertisement

However, Ronaldo quickly ended any hopes of a fightback by scoring in the 62nd minute before adding another in the 81st to seal the title in style.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League (SPL)
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Tuchel dumps Foden and Palmer
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.05.2026
Tuchel dumps Foden and Palmer from his 2026 World Cup squad
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo | BolaVIP
Football
21.05.2026
Al Nassr vs Damac: Ronaldo finally claims Saudi Pro League title to end trophy drought
Why Man City star Ruben Dias and Love Island host Maya Jama BROKE UP after 18 months
Lifestyle
21.05.2026
Why Man City star Ruben Dias and Love Island host Maya Jama BROKE UP after 18 months
Super Eagles receive huge boost in hunt for permanent goalkeeper as Germany snub Freiburg star
Super Eagles
21.05.2026
Super Eagles receive huge boost in hunt for permanent goalkeeper as Germany snub Freiburg star
Arteta reveals how he knew Arsenal had won the EPL title
Premier League
21.05.2026
‘We are Champions, daddy’ - Arteta reveals he learnt of Arsenal's title win from his son
Liverpool star claims Jota’s tragic death affected Reds
Premier League
21.05.2026
We went through a lot - Liverpool star claims Jota’s tragic death affected Reds' season