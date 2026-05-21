Al Nassr vs Damac: Ronaldo finally claims Saudi Pro League title to end trophy drought

After missing out on a whopping 14 trophies since he joined Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo finally landed the big one

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Manchester United and Juventus star scored his 972nd and 973rd career goals and was aided by further strikes by Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman as he ended a six-year wait for major honours at club level, dating back to his time at Juventus.

Al Nassr vs Damac: How it happened

Al-Nassr dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead in the 33rd minute when Sadio Mané finished clinically after a clever assist from João Félix.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Damac struggled to cope with Al-Nassr’s relentless attacking pressure and physical intensity, with Sanousi Hawsawi and Dhari Al-Anazi both booked while attempting to slow the visitors down.

Cristiano Ronaldo remained central to Al-Nassr’s attack alongside Mané and Kingsley Coman, with all three repeatedly testing the Damac defence before half-time. The visitors controlled possession, pressed aggressively in midfield, and restricted Damac’s attacking opportunities throughout the opening period.

Al-Nassr strengthened their grip on the match early in the second half when Coman cut inside and scored in the 51st minute to make it 2-0.

Damac briefly threatened a comeback after Morlaye Sylla converted a penalty following a VAR review involving Mohamed Simakan.

Advertisement

Advertisement