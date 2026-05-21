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‘We are Champions, daddy’ - Arteta reveals he learnt of Arsenal's title win from his son

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:31 - 21 May 2026
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Arteta reveals how he knew Arsenal had won the EPL title
Mikel Arteta has shared the remarkable story of how he discovered Arsenal had won the Premier League, revealing he was hosting a family barbecue and missed the decisive match that sealed their triumph.
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Arsenal players and staff gathered at the club's training ground to watch Manchester City's title-deciding draw with Bournemouth.

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The draw secured Arsenal their first Premier League title in 22 years on Tuesday night, but the man who masterminded their success was not present for the initial celebrations. 

As the squad erupted in joy at London Colney, Arteta was at home, having deliberately removed himself from the tense atmosphere.

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Arteta missed the celebrations

Instead of being glued to a screen, the Spanish coach was in his garden when the final whistle blew at City's game. 

"It's one of the best feelings I've ever had," the Arsenal manager explained. "I was supposed to be here, at the training ground, watching the game with the boys and the staff because that's what they wanted—but I couldn't. 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || imago
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || imago

“I think 20 minutes before the game I had to leave. I couldn't bring the energy that I wanted, and ultimately it was their moment to watch it together and be themselves."

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Arteta said he wanted to give his players the space to celebrate the culmination of their hard work, which led to him finding out about the victory in a uniquely personal way.

"I went home, I went outside to the garden and had a BBQ and I didn't watch any of it," Arteta revealed. "I was just hearing some noises in the living room and suddenly the magic happened. 

Arsenal player celebrating || Imago
Arsenal player celebrating || Imago

“My eldest son opened the garden door, started to run towards me, hugged me and said, ‘We are champions, Daddy! It was beautiful."

With the Premier League trophy now secured, Arsenal's season is not yet over as they pursue a historic double. 

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The newly crowned champions will face Crystal Palace in their final league match before preparing for a monumental Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

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