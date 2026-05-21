No way, I'm not doing it — Mikel Obi speaks out on Arsenal winning EPL title

Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi has shared his thoughts on Arsenal winning their first Premier League title in 22 years.

The former Nigeria captain revealed that he woke up to a lot of messages from Arsenal supporters after they were confirmed Premier League champions on Tuesday night.

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Mikel has been a known critic of the Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta, something he attributes to his strong ties to Chelsea, as a former player and a lifelong fan.

Mikel Obi | X

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || Imago

Mikel Obi refuses to congratulate Arsenal

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The 2013 AFCON winner revealed his reluctance to congratulate them despite the Gunners faithful blowing up his phone.

“I woke up to my phone blowing up, the messages were unbelievable, from Arsenal fans.

"But why will I congratulate Arsenal for winning the Premier League, I, a Chelsea fan, no way would we congratulate Arsenal for winning the Premier League,” he said on his podcast.

Mikel Obi, despite his loyalty to Chelsea, has praised Mikel Arteta’s men for ending a 22-year drought.

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“But I have to say it though: they won the Premier League, they deserve it, fair play.

"We should not be bitter losers when it comes to sports. If someone has beaten you, you shake hands, and you move on,” he added.