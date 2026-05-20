FIFA World Cup: Ex-Super Eagles star John Obi Mikel teams up with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry 

Mikel will team up with Henry for FOX at this year's FIFA World Cup || IMAGO / Newscom World

Mikel will team up with Henry for FOX at this year's FIFA World Cup || IMAGO / Newscom World

John Obi Mikel continues to make post-football career moves after landing a summer job alongside Thierry Henry.

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel is set to share the stage with Arsenal’s all-time goalscorer Thierry Henry at this year’s FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

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Mikel joins Henry and Ibrahimovic at Fox for FIFA World Cup

Mikel, who has launched a second career in the media industry following his retirement from professional football, is among a group of elite analysts who have been signed up by Fox Sports to provide top analysis on all the 2026 FIFA World Cup games.

An all-star studio team coming to you this summer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on FOX. pic.twitter.com/j7zTKDODKg — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 20, 2026

The former Chelsea midfielder is one of the many former footballers on the list that also includes Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Clarence Seedorf, Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Carli Lloyd, Thiago Alcântara, and Peter Schmeichel.

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It is not yet known which ex-players Mikel will appear alongside, but he is expected to bring his expert knowledge as a former footballer and as a professional pundit.

John Obi Mikel post-football career

This will not be Mikel’s first rodeo in punditry, having already served as a regular pundit with BeIN Sports for their coverage of Champions League and Premier League games.

Mikel Obi | X

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He also has a weekly podcast where he brings in popular guests and also gives his take on football games.

It is not known yet which games Mikel will cover for Fox Sports, but he is expected to be on duty for games involving some African teams.

With Nigeria not participating in this year’s World Cup, the ex-Super Eagles captain will likely be asked to provide punditry on other African teams.

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