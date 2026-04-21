‘Everything that he’s doing is so cringey’ — Super Eagles legend Mikel slams Arteta again

Ex-Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has criticised namesake Mikel Arteta for his handling of Arsenal's title run-in

Tensions are rising in the Premier League title race, and John Obi Mikel has once again taken aim at Mikel Arteta as Arsenal’s form begins to wobble.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Super Eagles captain questioned both the manager’s demeanour and his handling of pressure.

Mikel questions Arteta’s composure under pressure

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Just calm down, mate; enjoy it; relax. You’ve worked so hard to be in this position, don’t be rattled. He is rattled,” Mikel said.

❝He is rattled. He looks tense... He needs to relax. Just be calm Arteta.❞



- John Mikel Obi pic.twitter.com/a8BkIyscKW — @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) April 20, 2026

He went further to compare Arteta with City boss Pep Guardiola, suggesting there is a clear difference in experience and control.

“When you look at both managers, you can see who’s been there, who’s done it, the experience, having the know-how. How to play down situations, how to control situations. Both managers are dealing with it very differently.”

According to Mikel, Arsenal now appear to be lacking the calm authority needed in a title run-in, with the pressure beginning to show on their manager.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mikel criticises Arteta’s body language

The former Chelsea midfielder was even more critical when addressing Arteta’s recent public appearances and comments, particularly after Arsenal’s slip against Bournemouth.

“On one hand, you have one manager [Arteta], who is absolutely rattled, who’s lost control of his dressing room. He looks tense. Even when he tries to be calm, he’s faking it. It’s not natural,” Mikel stated.

He did not stop there, adding: “Everything that he’s doing is so cringey. It’s not nice to see him. He needs to relax. He needs to stop coming out with these quotes week in, week out, days before games. Just be calm Arteta, relax. Answer the questions, just act normal. This is the time that you need to be calm.”

Mikel’s comments come at a delicate moment for Arsenal, who have seen their once-commanding lead at the top shrink dramatically.

Advertisement

Advertisement