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'The league starts again' – Arteta fires warning after Arsenal loss

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 09:58 - 20 April 2026
Mikel Arteta remains defiant after Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, insisting the Premier League title race is still wide open with five games left.
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Mikel Arteta has refused to concede ground in the Premier League title race, insisting the battle “starts again” after Arsenal fell to a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City.

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The loss at the Etihad Stadium, sealed by a decisive strike from Erling Haaland, has dramatically tightened the title race, cutting Arsenal’s lead to just three points, with City holding a crucial game in hand.

What Arteta said

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Despite the setback, Arteta struck a confident tone, framing the final stretch of the season as a fresh battle.

He said, “The Premier League starts again almost. They have a game in hand, we are three points ahead, five games to play, so game on.”

The Spaniard admitted his players were disappointed but revealed a determined mindset inside the dressing room.

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“We lost an opportunity today, but we have the biggest one now in the next five games, so let’s do it," he added.

Arsenal’s remaining schedule could play a key role in the outcome. The Gunners are set to host Newcastle United, Fulham, and Burnley and will travel to West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, City face tricky away trips and competitive fixtures that could yet shift momentum again.

Arteta believes the league's unpredictable nature means nothing is decided.

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He continued, “It’s the Premier League. To win a game in this league is extremely tough; it’s going to be tough for both of us.

"We’re not going to stop, and we’re going to go again, that’s for sure.”

With five games remaining, the title race is finely poised, and as Arteta insists, far from over."

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