'We will keep going' – Arsenal star assures fans of winning Premier League

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard remains confident in the title race despite a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, urging his team to stay focused and bounce back.

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard has delivered a message of belief and resilience following the club’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, insisting the Premier League title race is far from over.

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The loss at the Etihad Stadium has tightened the race at the top of the Premier League, with Arsenal’s lead now cut to just three points and City still holding a game in hand.

Arsenal have 70 points from 33 games, while Manchester City trails with 67 points from 32 games.

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What Ødegaard said

Speaking after the match, Ødegaard admitted disappointment but stressed that Arsenal’s performance showed they are still capable of going all the way.

He said, “Disappointed not to win. Obviously, we wanted to get a result and we were really up for it today. We played a good game, we pressed really well.”

The Norwegian midfielder highlighted how fine details made the difference, especially in a stronger second-half display.

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He added, “Especially in the second half, we looked dangerous. Small margins decide a game like this, and we weren’t sharp enough in front of goal, and that’s why we go home with nothing.”

Despite growing pressure, Ødegaard remains calm and focused on what lies ahead, urging his teammates to quickly move on from the defeat.

“That’s football at this level. Very intense, very tough. Small margins. Frustrating, but a lot of good things in the game from us. Now it’s about looking forward to the next game to bounce back. We’ll keep going, stay focused and move on," he added.

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