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Tuchel sets transfer rules for England players during 2026 FIFA World Cup

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 16:51 - 06 June 2026
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Thomas Tuchel || Imago
Thomas Tuchel || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Tuchel revealed a strict transfer policy for England stars during the World Cup.
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England manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed how the national team will handle potential player transfers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Thomas Tuchel
England coach Thomas Tuchel.

With the summer transfer window coinciding with the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, several England internationals are expected to attract interest from clubs across Europe.

Tuchel prioritises tournament focus

As speculation surrounding player transfers intensifies, Tuchel has made it clear that England's World Cup campaign will remain the priority.

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The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager confirmed that players will be allowed to complete transfers during the tournament, but only under conditions that do not interfere with match preparation.

He said, "It's about common sense. I would not like it the day before a match, or on a match day, that's the policy. Maybe two days before too, but let's see."

The England boss stressed that maintaining concentration around fixtures is crucial if the Three Lions are to perform at their best.

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Tuchel outlined a practical approach, explaining that private and efficient negotiations would be welcomed as long as they remain away from key match periods.

"But everything else, if it's done privately, efficiently, and quietly, then we are always happy to help," he said.

Several members of England's squad are reportedly facing important decisions regarding their club futures.

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Midfielders Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers have been linked with potential moves, while Marcus Rashford continues to attract transfer interest.

Defender John Stones is also searching for a new club after becoming a free agent.

According to Tuchel, resolving uncertainty around a player's future can actually be beneficial for both the individual and the national team.

The German coach believes players perform better when their club situations are settled, reducing distractions and speculation.

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He added, "It helps to have clarity around any player. If anyone has a chance to complete a change of club, we will not stand in their way."

However, he reiterated that any transfer activity must work around England's World Cup schedule.

"It has to align, of course, with our schedule and our goals, which is to be focused and prepared for matches,” he concluded.

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