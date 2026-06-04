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‘Liverpool is Liverpool’ - Andoni Iraola expresses joy in becoming Reds' head coach

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 20:26 - 04 June 2026
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Iraola expresses joy in becoming Reds' head coach
Andoni Iraola has revealed that he is happy to join Liverpool, one of the most successful clubs in England.
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Liverpool officially named Andoni Iraola as the club's new head coach, with the Spaniard set to take charge at Anfield for the 2026-27 season. 

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The appointment follows the departure of Arne Slot, whose tenure on Merseyside concluded on Saturday. The club confirmed that the 43-year-old has agreed to a deal, heralding a new era for the Reds. 

Iraola joins Liverpool with his reputation soaring after three impressive seasons in the Premier League with Bournemouth. 

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Iraola "Excited" for the challenge ahead

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the new manager expressed his enthusiasm for joining one of the most prestigious clubs in world football. 

"Really excited, really excited," he said. "Because obviously you know about Liverpool, you know that it’s a big club, a massive club, one of the biggest in the world. 

“But feeling inside and understanding a little bit more of this club, I always thought it’s a special club. "You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted to Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool. 

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“But obviously, the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles.

Andoni Iraola || Imago
Andoni Iraola || Imago

"I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It’s difficult to find it. So, really excited to start."

Now, Iraola will begin preparations at Liverpool, tasked with competing for major honours in the upcoming season.

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