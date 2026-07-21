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Gavi breaks silence after World Cup final altercation with Paredes, tells FIFA what to do

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:52 - 21 July 2026
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Barcelona midfielder Gavi gave his opinion on potential punishment after the post-World Cup final conflict.
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Spain midfielder Gavi has surprisingly defended Argentina players following the ugly post-match brawl that marred the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, stating he does not want to see his opponents suspended.

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The controversy erupted after Spain secured a 1-0 extra-time victory over the defending champions at MetLife Stadium on July 19 to claim their second global title.

Gavi defends aggressive post-match scenes

The final whistle triggered chaotic scenes, with Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes at the centre of the violence.

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After initially acting aggressively towards Spanish defender Eric Garcia, Paredes clashed directly with Gavi. Video footage showed the 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder being the initial aggressor in their specific altercation. 

Paredes then escalated the situation significantly, striking Gavi and forcefully throwing him to the ground. Despite being on the receiving end of the manhandling, the young Spaniard offered a lenient view of the events.

"I do not think Argentina players should be suspended," Gavi stated. "I understand that this doesn't present a good image for the children, but football has always had a more aggressive side," he explained.

The midfielder concluded by adding that he views everything that happened as simply being part of football.

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FIFA launches investigation into final brawl

The post-game violence was not limited to Paredes and Gavi, with other pockets of aggression breaking out across the pitch, including incidents involving Argentina defender Nahuel Molina.

The unrest forced the referee to issue a red card to Paredes, even though the match had officially concluded. The dismissal followed an intense and physical 120 minutes of football that saw Argentina reduced to 10 men during regulation time when Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card in the 93rd minute before Ferran Torres ultimately scored the decisive goal.

However, the fallout from the violent scenes continues. FIFA have officially announced that they will investigate the various incidents that occurred after the game, which could still lead to retrospective action despite Gavi's pleas.

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