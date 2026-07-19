Advertisement

Messi, Argentina punished for anti-football as Spain win 2026 World Cup

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 23:04 - 19 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Ferran Torres broke Argentinian hearts with an extra-time dagger as Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Advertisement

Argentina paid the price for parking the bus against Spain in the World Cup final in New Jersey.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spain beat Messi's Argentina to win World Cup

Spain controlled the match throughout, finishing with 65% possession and 20 shots, while Argentina managed only two shots across the entire 90 minutes and extra time.

Lionel Messi and Argentina refused to buckle despite the pressure, with Emiliano Martinez producing 11 saves, a World Cup final record, to keep his side in the contest.

Argentina's hopes were further damaged when Enzo Fernandez was sent off at the end of normal time, leaving Lionel Scaloni's men to defend with ten players through extra time.

Advertisement

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 106th minute when a lobbed pass found Nico Williams, who nodded it back to Ferran Torres, and Torres drilled home to give Spain the lead.

Argentina threw everything at an equaliser in the closing stages, but in the end, La Roja held on for their second-ever World Cup trophy.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles players celebrating . Image credit: Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.07.2026
'See you in 2030' — Super Eagles vows to make next World Cup
rom Beyoncé to Donald Trump: The Biggest Celebrities Spotted at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final
Lifestyle
19.07.2026
From Beyoncé to Donald Trump: The Biggest Celebrities Spotted at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final
Messi fans and rivals go head-to-head on social media
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Messi fans and rivals go head-to-head on social media after questionable fouls
Messi, Argentina punished for anti-football as Spain win 2026 World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.07.2026
Messi, Argentina punished for anti-football as Spain win 2026 World Cup
‘NAIJA NO DEY CARRY LAST!’ — Burna Boy breaks internet with historic World Cup halftime show performance
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.07.2026
‘NAIJA NO DEY CARRY LAST!’ — Burna Boy breaks internet with historic World Cup halftime show performance
'It was crap' - Rooney on FIFA World Cup final halftime show
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.07.2026
'It was crap' - Rooney on FIFA World Cup final halftime show