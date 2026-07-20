Super Falcons intensify WAFCON preparations with 19 players in camp

Super Falcons' WAFCON 2026 preparations intensify as 19 players arrive in Morocco camp ahead of Nigeria's title defence.

Nigeria's Super Falcons have received a major boost ahead of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with 19 of the 25 invited players now in camp as preparations intensify in Casablanca, Morocco.

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10-time African champions Super Falcons

The ten-time African champions are gearing up for another title challenge under head coach Justine Madugu, who is aiming to guide Nigeria to a record-extending 11th continental crown while also securing qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The team's preparations gathered momentum on Sunday evening, when 15 players took part in a full training session at the La Noria Club under the supervision of Madugu and his coaching staff.

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The camp was further strengthened by the arrival of experienced midfielder Halimatu Ayinde and defender Joy Omewa, both of Swedish club BK Häcken, who joined their teammates at the team's Hotel Marriott base in Casablanca.

Defender Osinachi Ohale and forward Chinwendu Ihezuo, who both feature for Mexican side Pachuca Tuzas, were also expected to arrive in Morocco.

Among the players already in camp are captain Rasheedat Ajibade, first-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, six-time CAF Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, defenders Glory Ogbonna, Oluwatosin Demehin, Rofiat Imuran and Shukurat Oladipo, alongside midfielder Christy Ucheibe and several other members of the squad.

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Nigeria will also use the training camp to build match sharpness before travelling to Rabat, where the Super Falcons will play their Group C fixtures.

Nigeria drawn in Group C

The defending champions have been drawn in Group C alongside Malawi, Zambia and Egypt.

Nigeria will begin their title defence against Malawi on Tuesday, July 28, before taking on Zambia on August 1. The Super Falcons will conclude their group-stage campaign against Egypt on August 5.

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