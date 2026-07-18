Advertisement

Super Falcons suffer WAFCON preparation setback as Ghana clash is cancelled

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 08:19 - 18 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
10-time African champions Super Falcons - Photo: IMAGO
The Super Falcons' scheduled friendly against Ghana's Black Queens has been cancelled ahead of the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco.
Advertisement

Nigeria's Super Falcons will no longer face Ghana's Black Queens in their scheduled international friendly after the match was cancelled under undisclosed circumstances.

Advertisement
Super Falcons players || Imago
Super Falcons players || Imago

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the development in a statement posted on the Super Falcons' official X account on Friday.

Advertisement

The highly anticipated fixture was originally scheduled for Saturday in Casablanca, Morocco, where both teams are currently preparing for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

NFF confirms cancellation

While confirming the cancellation, the NFF did not disclose the reason behind the decision.

The friendly was expected to provide both sides with valuable match practice before the start of Africa's biggest women's football tournament.

Advertisement

The Super Falcons have been training in Morocco this week as head coach Justine Madugu fine-tunes his squad ahead of the competition.

The cancelled encounter formed part of Nigeria's final preparations for the 2026 WAFCON, which will take place in Morocco from July 26 to August 16.

The continental championship also doubles as the qualification tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Super Falcons begin title defence against Malawi

Advertisement

Nigeria head into the tournament as defending champions and will be aiming to win a record-extending 11th WAFCON title.

The Super Falcons have been drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt and Malawi.

Justine Madugu's side will begin their title defence against Malawi on July 28 before taking on Zambia and Egypt in their remaining group-stage fixtures.

Advertisement

Ghana, meanwhile, will compete in Group D, where the Black Queens are drawn against Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Falcons suffer WAFCON preparation setback as Ghana clash is cancelled
Super Falcons
18.07.2026
Super Falcons suffer WAFCON preparation setback as Ghana clash is cancelled
Messi claims Argentina's loss would have caused backlash || imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
18.07.2026
Messi is a special one - Ex-teammate steals Mourinho moniker for Argentine GOAT after World Cup heroics
'They made a mistake' – President Trump slams Tuchel's tactics against Argentina
2026 FIFA World Cup
18.07.2026
'They made a mistake' – President Trump slams Tuchel's tactics against Argentina
The Controversial past of 2026 World Cup final referee Slavko Vincic
2026 FIFA World Cup
18.07.2026
The Controversial past of 2026 World Cup final referee Slavko Vincic
Bet of the Day: Top Predictions for Saturday's Fixtures
Bet Of The Day
18.07.2026
Bet of the Day: Top Predictions for Saturday's Fixtures
We should have played Ronaldo's Portugal — Argentina's hero defends World Cup pathway
2026 FIFA World Cup
18.07.2026
We should have played Ronaldo's Portugal — Argentina's hero defends World Cup pathway