Super Falcons suffer WAFCON preparation setback as Ghana clash is cancelled
Nigeria's Super Falcons will no longer face Ghana's Black Queens in their scheduled international friendly after the match was cancelled under undisclosed circumstances.
The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the development in a statement posted on the Super Falcons' official X account on Friday.
The friendly match between the 🇳🇬Super Falcons and the 🇬🇭Black Queens planned for Saturday, 18 July 2026 in Casablanca is off, due to unforeseen circumstances.#TheQueens pic.twitter.com/Wu1hRvA2n0— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 17, 2026
The highly anticipated fixture was originally scheduled for Saturday in Casablanca, Morocco, where both teams are currently preparing for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
NFF confirms cancellation
While confirming the cancellation, the NFF did not disclose the reason behind the decision.
The friendly was expected to provide both sides with valuable match practice before the start of Africa's biggest women's football tournament.
The Super Falcons have been training in Morocco this week as head coach Justine Madugu fine-tunes his squad ahead of the competition.
The cancelled encounter formed part of Nigeria's final preparations for the 2026 WAFCON, which will take place in Morocco from July 26 to August 16.
The continental championship also doubles as the qualification tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.
Super Falcons begin title defence against Malawi
Nigeria head into the tournament as defending champions and will be aiming to win a record-extending 11th WAFCON title.
The Super Falcons have been drawn in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt and Malawi.
Justine Madugu's side will begin their title defence against Malawi on July 28 before taking on Zambia and Egypt in their remaining group-stage fixtures.
Ghana, meanwhile, will compete in Group D, where the Black Queens are drawn against Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde.