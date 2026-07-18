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Messi is a special one - Ex-teammate steals Mourinho moniker for Argentine GOAT after World Cup heroics

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 08:08 - 18 July 2026
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Messi claims Argentina's loss would have caused backlash || imago
Messi claims Argentina's loss would have caused backlash || imago - Photo: IMAGO
Plaudits continue to pour in for Lionel Messi after outstanding performances at the 2026 World Cup
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Ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium, Barcelona icons Xavi Hernandez and Javier Mascherano have voiced their absolute awe of Lionel Messi.

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The 39-year-old maestro has once again defied father time, carrying his nation to a second consecutive global final following a masterclass performance in Argentina's 2-1 semifinal victory over England.

The True Owner of the Game

Speaking to Reuters in New York, Mascherano co-opted José Mourinho’s famous "Special One" nickname to describe his former Barcelona and international teammate.

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The 42-year-old, who also coached Messi at Inter Miami, emphasised that the veteran forward operates on an completely different level from anyone else in football history.

Mascherano stated, "He is a special one, you know? You cannot compare him with anyone. He's different, totally different. Always when we see him, always it's a surprise because he's doing a lot of things that we will never, never see in another player.

“So, I think in the future, it will be difficult to find a player like him. I think it's impossible. I think he is still showing that he is the owner of the game. He has the ball, and he makes the decisions sometimes that he is going to win the game and he can do that."

A Final Painted in Barcelona's Shadow

Xavi, who watched the dramatic semifinal turnaround alongside Mascherano, admitted he could barely comprehend Messi's relentless physical output at this stage of his career. The former midfield orchestrator branded Messi an absolute warrior and the greatest player to ever grace the sport.

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The upcoming showpiece match in New Jersey serves as a massive validation for FC Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, which produced Messi decades ago.

The Spanish national team features a heavy Catalan influence, anchored by young sensations Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí, both of whom were handed their professional debuts as teenagers by Xavi during his managerial tenure at Camp Nou.

Whether Messi can lift the trophy one last time or Spain's new generation takes the crown, the DNA of the modern game remains firmly rooted in the magic of Barcelona.

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