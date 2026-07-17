I have completed football — Lionel Messi brags

Lionel Messi provided a short but refreshingly candid assessment of his own career.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has playfully acknowledged his own undisputed greatness, embracing a video game analogy to describe his legendary career ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain.

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The 39-year-old forward made the amusing admission during a recent interview while reflecting on his unprecedented achievements in the sport.

What Messi said

During the conversation, the interviewer presented a unique analogy to summarise the Inter Miami star's relentless accumulation of trophies and records over the past two decades.

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"Your career is like a video game; you keep unlocking new levels until you reach the final," the interviewer stated.

Messi, who typically avoids indulging in self-praise, offered a characteristically honest yet light-hearted response that perfectly captured his current standing in the sport.

"I already completed the game at the last World Cup," Messi replied, per AlbicelesteTalk.

• "Your career is like a video game, you keep unlocking new levels until you reach the final.”



Leo Messi: “I already completed the game at the last World Cup.." pic.twitter.com/5PH8Xcuhho — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) July 17, 2026

Messi’s complete football CV

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Messi's assessment of his own career is entirely factual, as his triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar effectively added the final missing piece to his résumé.

During his iconic 17-year stint with Barcelona, Messi dominated club football, securing four UEFA Champions League titles alongside 10 La Liga crowns between 2004 and 2019.

His international career, which initially featured painful near-misses, culminated in a spectacular late-career resurgence under Lionel Scaloni.

He guided Argentina to the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles, bridging the gap with the ultimate prize in Qatar in 2022.

Messi scores for Argentina || Imago

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With a record eight Ballon d'Or awards, claimed in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2023, Messi has statistically and literally completed the sport.

Messi on a side quest

If winning the 2022 World Cup marked the completion of the main storyline, his current 2026 campaign represents the ultimate side quest.

Despite being 39, Messi has rolled back the years to lead the tournament scoring charts with eight goals in six matches.

He recently demonstrated his enduring playmaking ability by providing two crucial assists in Argentina's 2-1 semi-final victory over England to book their place in Sunday's final at the New York/New Jersey Stadium.

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