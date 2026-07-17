Revealed: How long Burna Boy, Justin Bieber, Shakira and other stars will perform at the First-Ever FIFA World Cup halftime show

FIFA has confirmed the length of the historic halftime interval for the 2026 World Cup final, ending speculation that the entertainment spectacle would dramatically extend the match.

The first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show will last 17 minutes, with football’s governing body confirming that the interval for Sunday’s final between Argentina and Spain has been extended by just two minutes.

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As reported by Spanish outlet Marca, FIFA has approved a 17-minute halftime break for the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, allowing enough time for the inaugural Super Bowl-style musical performance while keeping the interruption to the match relatively short.

Shakira and Burna Boy perform at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

The decision ends widespread speculation that the halftime interval could stretch to 25 or even 30 minutes following the announcement of a star-studded entertainment lineup.

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An 11-Minute Performance on Football’s Biggest Stage

Justin Bieber will perform a the FIFA World Cup halftime show

While the entire halftime interval will last 17 minutes, the performance itself is expected to run for approximately 11 minutes, with the remaining time allocated to the rapid assembly and removal of the stage before the second half begins.

The show will feature an extraordinary lineup of global music stars.

Headliners include Justin Bieber, Shakira, Madonna and BTS, while Grammy-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy will also perform alongside acclaimed Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay.

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The historic performance has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in partnership with FIFA and Global Citizen.

Afrobeats star Burna Boy performed at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup and will also headline its first-ever halftime show | IMAGO

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy | Getty

It marks the first time in FIFA World Cup history that a halftime show similar to the NFL’s Super Bowl spectacle will take place during the final.

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FIFA rejects fears of a 30-minute delay

The announcement comes after days of debate among football supporters, many of whom feared the halftime entertainment would excessively delay the second half.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino holding the FIFA World Cup trophy | IMAGO

FIFA has now made clear that the interval will exceed the traditional 15-minute break by only two minutes, with organizers confident they can build and dismantle the stage quickly enough to keep the match on schedule.

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The compromise attempts to balance football tradition with the entertainment expectations surrounding the most-watched sporting event on the planet.