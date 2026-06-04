The 2026 FIFA World Cup album just told us everything about where Afrobeats actually stands

As social media users debate the demise of Nigeria’s signature sound, the soundtrack for the world’s biggest sporting event reveals an industry that isn’t dying, it is merely institutionalising.

I was watching a DIY video on X when the FIFA World Cup 2026 album lineup dropped, and I watched something beautiful and exhausting happen in real time.

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The stans descended immediately. Not to celebrate but instead to fight. Whose favourite artist got featured. Whose fave didn’t. Whether the placement was deserving. Whether the song was good enough or will be good enough. Whether the collaboration made sense. The discourse moved so fast and so loudly that by the time I scrolled back to the actual tracklist, I’d already seen up to 17 different versions of the same argument dressed in different jersey colours.

Four A-listers on a FIFA project

FIFA World Cup Trophy | IMAGO

If you spent any time scrolling through music Twitter or reading industry think-pieces over the last few months, you would think you were attending a funeral. The commentary has been relentless, the critics are sounding alarms, and a loud chorus of voices is confidently declaring that the global Afrobeats boom has officially gone bust.

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They point to quieter domestic charts, a funding drought in Lagos, and fewer standalone crossover radio hits as definitive proof that the genre's international run was just a temporary trend.

But then, FIFA drops the complete 18-track lineup for the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, and the entire "decline of Afrobeats" narrative violently collides with reality. Anchoring the soundtrack of the biggest single-sport event in human history are four of Nigeria’s heavyweight musical exports sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with global icons: Rema links up with LISA and Anitta on the propulsive anthem "Goals"; Davido joins Major Lazer and Nelly Furtado on "No Place Like Home"; Ayra Starr pairs with Latto on "Show Me"; and Burna Boy collaborates with Shakira on the high-profile track "Dai Dai".

The squad for the Official #FIFAWorldCup 2026™ Album is here! 🎶



Pre-save for the album release on June 5 🎧



Stay tuned for more to come 👀 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 3, 2026

The people who curate the 2026 World Cup album are not scrolling TikTok and picking whoever has the most saves that week. This is purely institutional decision-making, the kind where global brands ask which artists have cultural footprints that cross borders, survive language barriers, and fill stadiums from Los Angeles to Mexico City without explanation. That list is short. However, Nigeria’s elite tier is on it.

And their appearance on the World Cup album presents a fascinating cognitive dissonance.

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How can an industry be facing a terminal decline when its headline acts are simultaneously locking down the absolute holy grail of global sports-placements?

The truth requires a lot more nuance than a 280-character post on X allows.

Afrobeats megastar Davido | IMAGO

Afrobeats isn’t dying; it is simply shedding its hype skin to reveal its permanent bones.

In sports, we don’t judge the health of a football league solely by the financial muscle of its top three clubs, but we also don't pretend those heavyweights don't hold the entire structure together.

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The structural reality of Afrobeats today is that its peak tier, the "A-List Fortress" has achieved an elite status that transcends the music industry's standard hype cycles.

African giant Burna Boy. (Photo Credit: Burna Boy/X)

Burna Boy, Davido, Rema, and Ayra Starr are not regional stars still fighting for international visibility. They have crossed into something different. The kind of permanent pop-cultural institutionalisation that Reggaeton spent a decade earning and now simply occupies. When that transition happens, the hype cycle becomes irrelevant because you are no longer just a trend. You are infrastructure.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayra Starr

FIFA does not gamble its commercial real estate or its cultural currency on passing internet trends or volatile social media algorithms. The decision by FIFA Sound to let multiple Nigerian acts anchor the 2026 tournament soundtrack is an act of institutional validation. It is empirical proof that the genre has secured a permanent seat at the global entertainment high table, mirroring the structural integration that Reggaeton achieved over a decade ago.

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When global brands look for borderless cultural footprints to soundtrack stadiums from Los Angeles to Mexico City, they turn to Nigeria's elite tier. The top of the pyramid isn't crumbling; it is hardening into concrete.

The floor is a different story

I have to be honest here, because the people sounding alarms aren’t entirely wrong. They are just pointing at the wrong thing.

The anxiety in the Lagos music scene is real, and it is rooted in something specific. Between 2021 and 2024, the international music industry experienced a frantic gold rush. Western venture capital and major foreign record labels poured millions of dollars into Nigeria, aggressively signing talent based on viral TikTok snippets. The underlying investment assumption was fundamentally flawed because executives expected every single signing to yield the multi-platinum, billion-stream returns of a track like Rema's 'Calm Down'. That every artist pulled from a viral TikTok clip was six months away from a billion streams.

Afrobeats superstar Rema

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Today, that bubble has burst. The labels are scaling back.

Prominent music journalist Joey Akan of Afrobeats Intelligence has been documenting the retreat – skeletal operations, reduced rosters, and the slow withdrawal of investment that couldn’t find the returns it promised itself.

Furthermore, as outlined in an African Business feature on the commercialisation of Afrobeats, Nigeria severely lacks the localised venue infrastructure required to support rising artists domestically. With local promoters unable to absorb massive production costs alongside a volatile domestic currency, mid-level and rising artists are heavily dependent on foreign tours to survive.

Producer ID Cabasa said something that stuck with me, the observation that the industry has historically been better at funding lifestyles than building institutions. The bill for that has come due.

What’s left in the gap is a missing middle class. Rising and mid-level artists who can’t fund global rollouts, who are dependent on foreign tours to survive because local venue infrastructure can’t absorb the costs, who are squeezed between a superstar tier that doesn’t need the system and a collapsed investment tier that no longer has any interest in footing its bill.

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In football terms, it's like a league where the top three clubs have unlimited budgets, but the entire mid-table is empty. The sport looks amazing from the outside because the big clubs keep winning Champions League trophies. But the system underneath them is serious trouble.

Mid-level artists aren't just losing games. They are trapped in a financial dead zone. While the superstars can easily pay for massive global tours and promo, the middle class cannot afford to compete. If the middle class stays broke, the pipeline for future superstars completely dries up.

The creative reset

Hand-in-hand with the financial squeeze is a loud, undeniable complaint from the core fanbase: Afrobeats has felt creatively stagnant. The financial squeeze and the creative stagnation arrived together, and I don’t think that’s a coincidence.

Burna Boy performing at the 2023 Champions League Pepsi final Kick off show| Photo Credit: Imago

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When easy money is available, a certain kind of creative cowardice becomes economically rational. Why take risks when the formula is producing streams?

For the past few years, the mainstream industry fell into a dangerous "copy-paste" cycle. In a desperate bid to manufacture the next global streaming hit, many mid-level artists abandoned meticulous storytelling and complex songwriting in favour of chasing brief algorithmic trends.

The market became heavily oversaturated with the exact same recycled South African Amapiano log-drum loops and predictable lyricism. Then what happened? Listener fatigue set in because the market was asking artists to be consistent rather than interesting, and consistency at that scale eventually just means repetition.

But this is not new. Every genre goes through it. Hip-hop had its version. Dancehall had its version. The creative slowdown that follows a gold rush is not a death sentence; it is the genre evicting the copycats and waiting to see who actually has something to say. When the easy money and the formulaic trends stop working, artists are forced to actually innovate again.

I keep thinking about Omah Lay in 2020. The lockdown EP, Get Layd, birthed a sound that was soft, slow and melancholic in a genre that had been optimising for club-readiness. It didn’t fit the template, and it completely rewired the conversation. The artists who survive this current correction will be the ones who stopped chasing the template.

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The verdict

So here is where I land, having watched the stan wars play out and thought about it longer than Twitter allows.

Declaring Afrobeats dead while four Nigerian acts anchor a FIFA World Cup soundtrack is not a take. It is a category error. What we are witnessing is not a funeral but a necessary market correction. What is actually happening is the messier, more permanent thing, institutionalisation. The genre is shedding the fair-weather investors and the copycat era to reveal what was always underneath it.

In fairness, the anxiety is valid. But it is a crisis of infrastructure and middle-class artist development, not necessarily a lack of global appetite for African sound.

The 2026 World Cup album isn’t a victory lap. It’s just evidence of how far this thing has already travelled.

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