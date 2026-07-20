'The most beautiful thing' - Rodri reveals what Spain's World Cup victory means

Spain captain Rodri says winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the most beautiful thing.

Spain captain Rodri has described winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup as "the most beautiful thing there is" after leading La Roja to a historic 1-0 victory over Argentina in Sunday's final.

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The Manchester City midfielder made the emotional remarks on Monday during Spain's World Cup victory celebrations, a day after the European champions claimed their second FIFA World Cup title with a hard-fought win over the defending champions.

Rodri reflects on historic achievement

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Speaking after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez officially received the squad, Rodri reflected on what the achievement means for his generation of players.

The midfielder revealed that the current Spain squad grew up idolising the heroes of the country's first World Cup triumph in 2010 and always dreamed of following in their footsteps.

"This generation grew up watching Iker Casillas and Andrés Iniesta lift the cup in 2010. For us to be able to do it today is the biggest thing you can do in football," Rodri said.

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Spain crowned World Champions again

Spain secured the World Cup trophy after edging Argentina 1-0 in a tense final, ending the South Americans' hopes of defending the title they won four years earlier.