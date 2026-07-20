Advertisement

I hope he's watching — Spain star snubs Messi and Ronaldo, dedicates World Cup to idol

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:34 - 20 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Spain's dynamic winger dedicated his World Cup triumph to a fellow footballer and idol.
Advertisement

Spain winger Nico Williams has dedicated his nation's 2026 FIFA World Cup victory to Neymar, declaring the former Barcelona star his idol.

Advertisement

Following Sunday's 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, in which he had a substitute appearance that helped La Roja secure the global crown, the 24-year-old expressed his admiration for the Brazilian forward.

Williams' homage to Neymar

Williams came off the bench to replace a fatigued starter and provided the critical assist for Ferran Torres's 106th-minute winner against a 10-man Argentine side.

Advertisement

During the post-match celebrations, the Athletic Club forward directed his attention towards his childhood idol.

"Very happy; for me, it's the most beautiful thing. I idolise Neymar. I hope he's watching us. This is also for him," Williams told Caze TV

The admiration for Neymar is a shared sentiment within the Spanish dressing room. Unlike many footballers who rush to identify with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as main role models, Williams and teammate Lamine Yamal both cite the forward, who won two LALIGA titles with Barcelona, as a primary inspiration for their dynamic playing styles.

A painful exit for Brazil

Advertisement

While Williams celebrated securing the ultimate prize to add to his UEFA Euro 2024 title, Neymar endured a devastating conclusion to his international career.

Neymar in tears after World Cup exit || imago
Neymar in tears after World Cup exit || imago

Brazil suffered a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16. Erling Haaland scored a late brace to eliminate the five-time champions.

Neymar converted a penalty deep into stoppage time, but it was insufficient to prevent Brazil from crashing out of the tournament. The 34-year-old confirmed his retirement from international football shortly after the defeat, marking the end of his World Cup journey.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Messi celebrates Argentina's win|| imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.07.2026
‘You are the greatest’ - Di Maria names Messi as Football GOAT
FIFA Ranking: Nigeria stay ahead of Ghana, South Africa despite missing World Cup
Super Eagles
21.07.2026
FIFA Ranking: Nigeria stay ahead of Ghana, South Africa despite missing World Cup
Bet of the Day: Top 8 Picks for Smart Punters Today
Bet Of The Day
21.07.2026
Bet of the Day: Top 8 Picks for Smart Punters Today
Rodri in action || Imago
Premier League
21.07.2026
Rodri dreams of Real Madrid move despite Manchester City's contract offer
Ronaldo calls time on CR7 and Neymar's careers, spares Messi
2026 FIFA World Cup
20.07.2026
Ronaldo calls time on CR7 and Neymar's careers, spares Messi
Iniesta warns Spain of Messi’s threat
2026 FIFA World Cup
20.07.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi breaks silence after Argentina's shameful World Cup exit