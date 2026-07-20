I hope he's watching — Spain star snubs Messi and Ronaldo, dedicates World Cup to idol

Spain's dynamic winger dedicated his World Cup triumph to a fellow footballer and idol.

Spain winger Nico Williams has dedicated his nation's 2026 FIFA World Cup victory to Neymar, declaring the former Barcelona star his idol.

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Following Sunday's 1-0 extra-time win over Argentina at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, in which he had a substitute appearance that helped La Roja secure the global crown, the 24-year-old expressed his admiration for the Brazilian forward.

Williams' homage to Neymar

Williams came off the bench to replace a fatigued starter and provided the critical assist for Ferran Torres's 106th-minute winner against a 10-man Argentine side.

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During the post-match celebrations, the Athletic Club forward directed his attention towards his childhood idol.

"Very happy; for me, it's the most beautiful thing. I idolise Neymar. I hope he's watching us. This is also for him," Williams told Caze TV.

The admiration for Neymar is a shared sentiment within the Spanish dressing room. Unlike many footballers who rush to identify with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as main role models, Williams and teammate Lamine Yamal both cite the forward, who won two LALIGA titles with Barcelona, as a primary inspiration for their dynamic playing styles.

A painful exit for Brazil

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While Williams celebrated securing the ultimate prize to add to his UEFA Euro 2024 title, Neymar endured a devastating conclusion to his international career.

Neymar in tears after World Cup exit || imago

Brazil suffered a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16. Erling Haaland scored a late brace to eliminate the five-time champions.