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‘You are the greatest’ - Di Maria names Messi as Football GOAT

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 08:04 - 21 July 2026
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Messi celebrates Argentina's win|| imago
Messi celebrates Argentina's win|| imago - Photo: IMAGO
Angel Di Maria has hailed Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer in history.
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Former Real Madrid and Manchester United winger Angel Di Maria has paid an emotional tribute to Lionel Messi, describing his longtime Argentina teammate as the greatest footballer in history following the nation's defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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Di Maria made the remarks after Argentina's hopes of retaining the World Cup came to an end after a narrow 1-0 loss to Spain in New Jersey, with Ferran Torres' extra-time strike proving decisive in a tightly contested encounter.

Di Maria pays emotional tribute

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Di Maria chose to celebrate Messi's extraordinary legacy with an emotional message shared after the final whistle.

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According to Albiceleste Talk, the winger thanked Messi for everything he has done for Argentina and for inspiring generations of footballers around the world.

He said, "Thank you for being Argentine. Thank you for carrying our flag to the very top of the world. Thank you for being an example, both as a player and as a person. You are the greatest in history. You are eternal."

Di Maria and Messi have enjoyed one of the most successful partnerships in Argentina's football history.

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Lautaro Martinez (left) celebrates with his Argentina teammates Angel Di Maria (center) and Lionel Messi (right) after opening the scoring against Venezuela

The duo represented the Albiceleste together across multiple FIFA World Cups, Copa América tournaments and international competitions, helping the South American giants return to the summit of world football.

Their greatest achievement came in 2022 when they inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar, ending the nation's 36-year wait for football's biggest prize.

They also lifted the Copa América together, cementing their place among the country's most celebrated footballing icons.

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