Advertisement

WAFCON 2026: Ex-Super Falcons star tips Nigeria for record 11th title

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 09:55 - 21 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
See what First Lady Remi Tinubu said after the Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated Morocco to win their 10th WAFCON title.
Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated Morocco to win their 10th WAFCON title | IMAGO
Former Super Falcons midfielder believes Nigeria has the quality to retain the 2026 WAFCON title in Morocco.
Advertisement

Former Nigeria international Rita Nwadike has expressed confidence that the Super Falcons have everything required to successfully defend their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title when the tournament kicks off in Morocco.

Advertisement
10-time African champions Super Falcons

The former midfielder believes the combination of experienced players, talented youngsters and a capable technical crew makes Nigeria the team to beat as they pursue a record-extending 11th continental title.

Nwadike tips Super Falcons for glory

Speaking on the MTN Super Falcons Show, Nwadike praised the quality within the current squad and urged the players to maintain the winning mentality that has made Nigeria the dominant force in African women's football.

Advertisement

"The Super Falcons remain the biggest team in women's football in Africa. They have quality players, experienced professionals and a good technical crew," Nwadike said.

She added, "I believe they can successfully defend the title if they stay focused and play as a team."

Nwadike also reminded the players of the responsibility that comes with representing the country on the continental stage.

Advertisement

"Representing Nigeria comes with great responsibility, but I know these girls understand what is at stake. They should believe in themselves, give everything on the pitch and make the country proud," she added.

Super Falcons players || Imago
Super Falcons players || Imago

The 51-year-old called on football fans across the country to continue supporting the team throughout the tournament.

According to Nwadike, the encouragement of Nigerians could provide the extra motivation needed for the Super Falcons to achieve another historic triumph.

Advertisement

"Nigerians should continue to support and encourage them."

Nwadike remains one of the pioneers of Nigerian women's football. She represented Nigeria at both the 1995 and 1999 FIFA Women's World Cups and made history by scoring the Super Falcons' first-ever goal at the Women's World Cup during the 1995 tournament against Canada.

The Super Falcons head into the tournament as defending champions and the most successful team in WAFCON history.

Nigeria has been drawn in Group C alongside Malawi, Zambia and Egypt.

Advertisement

The nine-time African champions will begin their title defence against Malawi on Tuesday, July 28, before facing Zambia on August 1 and Egypt on August 5.

Beyond the continental title, this year's WAFCON also serves as the qualification tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

The four semi-finalists will qualify automatically for the global showpiece, while the fifth-placed team will earn a place in the intercontinental play-offs.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Vinícius Jr debuts new look after facial transformation as Real Madrid star shares kiss with ex-girlfriend Virginia Fonseca
Lifestyle
21.07.2026
Vinícius Jr debuts new look after facial transformation as Real Madrid star shares kiss with ex-girlfriend Virginia Fonseca
Chelsea and Tottenham linked with sensational swap deal involving Pedro Neto
Football
21.07.2026
Chelsea and Tottenham linked with sensational swap deal involving Pedro Neto
See what First Lady Remi Tinubu said after the Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated Morocco to win their 10th WAFCON title.
Super Falcons
21.07.2026
WAFCON 2026: Ex-Super Falcons star tips Nigeria for record 11th title
Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen |IMAGO
Football
21.07.2026
Poland star hails Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as 'top 5 in the word'
"You will always be the best" — Lionel Messi’s wife pens touching tribute following Argentina’s World Cup heartbreak
Lifestyle
21.07.2026
"You will always be the best" — Lionel Messi’s wife pens touching tribute following Argentina’s World Cup heartbreak
What Lionel Messi told me after World Cup final — Lamine Yamal
2026 FIFA World Cup
21.07.2026
What Lionel Messi told me after World Cup final — Lamine Yamal