WAFCON 2026: Ex-Super Falcons star tips Nigeria for record 11th title
Former Nigeria international Rita Nwadike has expressed confidence that the Super Falcons have everything required to successfully defend their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title when the tournament kicks off in Morocco.
The former midfielder believes the combination of experienced players, talented youngsters and a capable technical crew makes Nigeria the team to beat as they pursue a record-extending 11th continental title.
Nwadike tips Super Falcons for glory
Speaking on the MTN Super Falcons Show, Nwadike praised the quality within the current squad and urged the players to maintain the winning mentality that has made Nigeria the dominant force in African women's football.
"The Super Falcons remain the biggest team in women's football in Africa. They have quality players, experienced professionals and a good technical crew," Nwadike said.
She added, "I believe they can successfully defend the title if they stay focused and play as a team."
Nwadike also reminded the players of the responsibility that comes with representing the country on the continental stage.
"Representing Nigeria comes with great responsibility, but I know these girls understand what is at stake. They should believe in themselves, give everything on the pitch and make the country proud," she added.
The 51-year-old called on football fans across the country to continue supporting the team throughout the tournament.
According to Nwadike, the encouragement of Nigerians could provide the extra motivation needed for the Super Falcons to achieve another historic triumph.
"Nigerians should continue to support and encourage them."
Nwadike remains one of the pioneers of Nigerian women's football. She represented Nigeria at both the 1995 and 1999 FIFA Women's World Cups and made history by scoring the Super Falcons' first-ever goal at the Women's World Cup during the 1995 tournament against Canada.
The Super Falcons head into the tournament as defending champions and the most successful team in WAFCON history.
Ten-time champions. Undisputed. Unshaken.#MissionX #SoarSuperFalcons #WAFCON2024 pic.twitter.com/tyZgSFkAC4— NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 26, 2025
The nine-time African champions will begin their title defence against Malawi on Tuesday, July 28, before facing Zambia on August 1 and Egypt on August 5.
Beyond the continental title, this year's WAFCON also serves as the qualification tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.
The four semi-finalists will qualify automatically for the global showpiece, while the fifth-placed team will earn a place in the intercontinental play-offs.