'Bad advertisement for football' - Oliseh blasts Argentina's post-match brawl

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has condemned Argentina's conduct after their World Cup final defeat to Spain.

Former Nigeria head coach Sunday Oliseh has strongly criticised Argentina's conduct following their 1-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, describing the South Americans' behaviour as damaging to the image of football.

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🔥 A mass brawl erupted after the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina



Argentina’s Leandro Paredes grabbed Spain’s Eric García by the neck and swung at other players.



Gavi stepped in as well, only to end up on the ground and take several hits. https://t.co/4EW0xFazy8 pic.twitter.com/R0v5fOxJpN — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 20, 2026

Oliseh made the remarks after ugly scenes erupted at the end of Sunday's final in New Jersey, where several Argentine players and members of the coaching staff became involved in confrontations with Spain's players after the final whistle.

Post-Match clashes overshadow final

The tense atmosphere following Spain's historic victory quickly descended into chaos as players from both teams clashed on the pitch.

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Footage from the incident appeared to show Argentina defenders Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina striking Spain's Eric García and captain Rodri during the confrontation.

Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala was also seen becoming involved after appearing to hit Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo amid the melee.

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The incidents drew widespread criticism and overshadowed what had been a fiercely contested World Cup final.

Oliseh praises Spain's positive football

Speaking on his Sunday Oliseh Global Football Insights programme, the former Super Eagles captain said Spain fully deserved to lift the trophy because of their attacking and entertaining style of play.

Sunday Oliseh || Imago

He said, "Thank God that Spain won the World Cup on Sunday. I'm telling you, for the interest of football, it was important because the team came out playing positive football. The negative football that the Argentines put out is a bad advertisement for football."

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Oliseh also expressed disappointment over the behaviour of the Argentine players after the match, insisting that such actions have no place on football's biggest stage.

"When I saw Argentina players fighting after the game was over, you don't fight your opponent after the World Cup final. I just think it is great that Spain won," he added.