‘The fall of the great is the joy of the mediocre’ - Lisandro's message after World Cup final heartbreak

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez has addressed the nation with an emotional message of resilience following the team's devastating World Cup final loss to Spain.

The 2026 World Cup final was a tense and dramatic affair, ultimately decided by a single extra-time goal from Spain's Ferran Torres.

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The 1-0 defeat ended Argentina's dream of retaining their crown. The match was also marked by high tension, which included a red card for Enzo Fernandez and a post-match scuffle involving Leandro Paredes and Gavi.

For Martinez, the final was cut short by injury as the 28-year-old was substituted in the 44th minute, with veteran Nicolas Otamendi taking his place.

Lisandro’s emotional message

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The Manchester United defender took to social media to reflect on the painful night in New Jersey, where the Albiceleste were denied back-to-back World Cup titles.

In a heartfelt post, Martinez conveyed his gratitude to the entire Argentine camp, from teammates to the backroom staff.

Lisandro Martinez was forced off just before halftime

"With a heavy heart for not having been able to bring home the cup that we all deserved, but with pride bursting at the seams for this jersey, for my teammates, the coaching staff... and every single person who was involved," he wrote.

Martinez also showed sportsmanship by congratulating the victors on their hard-fought win. "I want to congratulate Spain on their well-deserved title," he stated, acknowledging La Roja's quality throughout the tournament.

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The most pointed part of Martinez's message was a sharp rebuke aimed at those celebrating Argentina's downfall.

"We faced adversities, we made the impossible possible, and we never looked for excuses, only reasons to keep going," Martinez declared. "We defended our colours far beyond the pitch and shared unforgettable moments."