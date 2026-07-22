He's very strong — Chelsea urged to hijack Man Utd, Arsenal £51m rated target

Former England defender Glen Johnson has urged Chelsea to hijack Manchester United's top-rated midfield target this summer.

The former Blues defender believes Xabi Alonso should make a move for Manu Kone, in the same way they hijacked Arsenal's move for Morgan Rogers.

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Alonso will be keen to bolster his options in central midfield, especially after the club decided to sell Andrey Santos to United.

Enzo Fernández’s future at Stamford Bridge is also uncertain after the Argentine expressed a desire to leave the club before the World Cup.

Chelsea maintain a strong interest in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott even after their opening bid was rejected by the Cherries.

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Chelsea urged to sign Manu Kone

However, former Blues defender Johnson believes the club should instead explore a move for Roma midfielder Kone after his impressive showing at the World Cup.

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The 25-year-old made five appearances for France as they reached the semi-finals and is top priority for both Arsenal and Manchester United.

"He has been excellent for France,’ Johnson told Metro via Spinbet.

"A top midfielder, strong, physical, can use the ball well, pick a pass well, he is a top player, and to get into the French midfield, you must be a good player.

"If Enzo leaves, he can be the perfect replacement for sure. His attributes seem to be suited to the Premier League, so I don’t think he will have any issues getting used to the game at all."

Chelsea have already been active so far this summer window, following up the signing of Atalanta right-back Marco Palestra with a record-breaking £117m deal for Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers.

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