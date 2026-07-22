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Ex-Chelsea midfielder takes step to switch international allegiance from France to Nigeria

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:59 - 22 July 2026
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Ex-Chelsea midfielder takes step to play for Super Eagles
Former Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu has reportedly taken the initial steps to switch his international allegiance from France to Nigeria, potentially providing a new option for the Super Eagles.
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Born in France to Nigerian parents, the 22-year-old has represented Les Bleus at the youth level, but has yet to receive a call-up to the French national team.

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This leaves the door open for Ugochukwu to play for the Super Eagles, with the midfielder seriously considering this path. 

He was spotted in Nigeria over the summer, even playing football with Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho in Owerri. 

Ugochukwu set to switch Nationality

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Reports indicate that Ugochukwu has now started the process of obtaining a Nigerian passport, a crucial step toward becoming eligible to represent the country.

Lesley Ugochukwu recently joined Galatasaray || Imago
Lesley Ugochukwu recently joined Galatasaray || Imago

Should Ugochukwu successfully complete the switch with FIFA, he could become a valuable asset for Nigeria. 

Primarily a defensive midfielder, the Rennes academy graduate is known for his box-to-box capabilities, physical strength, and composure on the ball.

His high work rate and ball-carrying skills would align well with the tactical demands of the Super Eagles. 

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The addition of a player with his profile would introduce healthy competition and add significant depth to Nigeria's midfield.

Ugochukwu, who recently completed his move to Galatasaray, will be aiming to deliver strong performances for his new club as he navigates his international future.

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