Advertisement

Ugo Ugochukwu: Nigerians react to 18-year-old American racing driver of Igbo descent who won at Australian GP

David Ben
David Ben 18:11 - 08 March 2026
Ugo Ugochukwu: Nigerians react to 18-year-old American racing driver of Igbo descent who won at Australian GP
Ugo Ugochukwu currently sits atop of the drivers standings after claiming his first ever win in the F3 Melbourne Feature Race on Sunday.
Advertisement

In a thrilling start to the 2026 FIA Formula 3 season, 18-year-old American racing driver Ugo Ugochukwu Orlandi, of Igbo Nigerian descent, claimed his maiden victory in the Feature Race at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Starting from second on the grid for Campos Racing, Ugochukwu overcame an early drop to third place, overtaking competitors Freddie Slater and teammate Théophile Nael to dominate the 23-lap race at Albert Park on Sunday, March 8.

The race concluded under safety car conditions due to a late incident, but Ugochukwu's commanding performance secured him the win, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

Advertisement

Who is Ugo Ugochukwu?

Ugo Ugochukwu
Ugo Ugochukwu | Instagram

Born in New York City on April 23, 2007, he is the son of celebrated Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba and Italian fashion designer Luca Orlandi.

Ugo Ugochukwu's parents' Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba and Italian fashion designer Luca Orlandi | Getty
Advertisement
Ugo Ugochukwu's mother is Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba | Instagram
Ugo Ugochukwu's mother Oluchi Onweagba poses with the reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris of McLaren | Instagram
Designer Luca Orlandi, son Ugo and wife Oluchi Onweagba walking on Madison Avenue on October 03, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images)

Ugo has a younger brother named Marco Orlandi.

Luca Orlandi and his sons Marco Orlandi, and Ugo Orlandi attend the David Tlale fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 at The Pavilion at Lincoln Center on February 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Advertisement

After finishing 16th in his debut 2025 F3 season with PREMA Racing, where he earned two podiums, his move to Campos has immediate momentum. 

Ugo Ugochukwu
Ugo Ugochukwu | Instagram

The Nigerian-American racing driver has rapidly emerged as one of the most promising talents in the global motorsport feeder system.

His career trajectory has been marked by early international success, beginning with a world-class karting foundation where he won the 2020 FIA OK-Junior European Championship, a feat that led to him being signed to the McLaren Driver Development Programme at just 13 years old. 

Ugo Ugochukwu | Instagram
Advertisement

So far, Ugochukwu has fared exceptionally well as he has ascended through the junior categories, though he has faced the typical learning curves of elite competition.

After making a successful transition to single-seaters in 2022 by finishing third in British F4, he enjoyed a dominant 2023 season where he became the inaugural Euro 4 Champion and finished as the runner-up in the highly competitive Italian F4 Championship.

Ugo Ugochukwu | Instagram

His 2024 campaign was highlighted by a historic victory at the Macau Grand Prix (FIA FR World Cup), where he became the first American winner of the prestigious event in over 40 years. Although he parted ways with McLaren's junior program in late 2025, he has entered 2026 with immense momentum.

Advertisement

He began this year by winning the Formula Regional Oceania Championship title in New Zealand and followed it up this weekend, by claiming a dominant maiden victory in the FIA Formula 3 Feature Race at the Australian Grand Prix, which currently places him at the top of the F3 Driver Standings.

Internet reacts to Ugochukwu's Australian GP victory

Ugochukwu's victory on Sunday sparked widespread jubilation among Nigerians on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where users celebrated the achievement as a point of national pride.

Ugo Ugochukwu | Instagram
Advertisement

However, the celebrations were tinged with introspection about Nigeria's challenges in nurturing homegrown talent. One viral post on X highlighted systemic barriers, noting how Ugochukwu's success abroad underscores opportunities lost due to inadequate infrastructure, funding, and training in Nigeria.

See some reactions on X below:

Advertisement

As the Formula 3 season progresses, Ugochukwu's win positions him as a contender for the championship and a symbol of what Nigerian talent can achieve on the global stage, albeit often far from home. Nigerians continue to rally behind him, hoping his story inspires reforms to support future generations of athletes within the country.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Plascon wanted to support different sports personalities and Lwakataka is a perfect fit
Motorsports
03.10.2023
Plascon wanted to support different sports personalities and Lwakataka is a perfect fit
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Kylian Mbappe is in love: Madrid star and actress Ester Esposito spotted leaving hotel together days after kissing photo went viral
Lifestyle
08.03.2026
Kylian Mbappe is in love: Madrid star and actress Ester Esposito spotted leaving hotel together days after kissing photo went viral
Ugo Ugochukwu: Nigerians react to 18-year-old American racing driver of Igbo descent who won at Australian GP
Motorsports
08.03.2026
Ugo Ugochukwu: Nigerians react to 18-year-old American racing driver of Igbo descent who won at Australian GP
Chukwueze is there — Fulham coach refuses to blame Iwobi, Bassey absence for FA Cup defeat
Football
08.03.2026
Chukwueze is there — Fulham coach refuses to blame Iwobi, Bassey absence for FA Cup defeat
Transfer News: Real Madrid step up pursuit for Eagles star cool interest in Ballon d'Or winner
Football
08.03.2026
Transfer News: Real Madrid step up pursuit for Eagles star cool interest in Ballon d'Or winner
Ronaldo celebrates the special women in his life this International Women’s Day
Lifestyle
08.03.2026
"I'm grateful": Ronaldo celebrates the special women in his life this International Women’s Day
Fulham vs Southampton: Benching Iwobi, Bassey proves costly as Cottagers are knocked out of FA Cup
Football
08.03.2026
Fulham vs Southampton: Benching Iwobi, Bassey proves costly as Cottagers are knocked out of FA Cup