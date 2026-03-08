Ugo Ugochukwu: Nigerians react to 18-year-old American racing driver of Igbo descent who won at Australian GP

Ugo Ugochukwu currently sits atop of the drivers standings after claiming his first ever win in the F3 Melbourne Feature Race on Sunday.

In a thrilling start to the 2026 FIA Formula 3 season, 18-year-old American racing driver Ugo Ugochukwu Orlandi, of Igbo Nigerian descent, claimed his maiden victory in the Feature Race at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Starting from second on the grid for Campos Racing, Ugochukwu overcame an early drop to third place, overtaking competitors Freddie Slater and teammate Théophile Nael to dominate the 23-lap race at Albert Park on Sunday, March 8.

The race concluded under safety car conditions due to a late incident, but Ugochukwu's commanding performance secured him the win, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

Who is Ugo Ugochukwu?

Ugo Ugochukwu | Instagram

Born in New York City on April 23, 2007, he is the son of celebrated Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba and Italian fashion designer Luca Orlandi.

Ugo Ugochukwu's parents' Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba and Italian fashion designer Luca Orlandi | Getty

Ugo Ugochukwu's mother is Nigerian supermodel Oluchi Onweagba | Instagram

Ugo Ugochukwu's mother Oluchi Onweagba poses with the reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris of McLaren | Instagram

Designer Luca Orlandi, son Ugo and wife Oluchi Onweagba walking on Madison Avenue on October 03, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images)

Ugo has a younger brother named Marco Orlandi.

Luca Orlandi and his sons Marco Orlandi, and Ugo Orlandi attend the David Tlale fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014 at The Pavilion at Lincoln Center on February 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

After finishing 16th in his debut 2025 F3 season with PREMA Racing, where he earned two podiums, his move to Campos has immediate momentum.

Ugo Ugochukwu | Instagram

The Nigerian-American racing driver has rapidly emerged as one of the most promising talents in the global motorsport feeder system.

His career trajectory has been marked by early international success, beginning with a world-class karting foundation where he won the 2020 FIA OK-Junior European Championship, a feat that led to him being signed to the McLaren Driver Development Programme at just 13 years old.

Ugo Ugochukwu | Instagram

So far, Ugochukwu has fared exceptionally well as he has ascended through the junior categories, though he has faced the typical learning curves of elite competition.

After making a successful transition to single-seaters in 2022 by finishing third in British F4, he enjoyed a dominant 2023 season where he became the inaugural Euro 4 Champion and finished as the runner-up in the highly competitive Italian F4 Championship.

Ugo Ugochukwu | Instagram

His 2024 campaign was highlighted by a historic victory at the Macau Grand Prix (FIA FR World Cup), where he became the first American winner of the prestigious event in over 40 years. Although he parted ways with McLaren's junior program in late 2025, he has entered 2026 with immense momentum.

"YESSS! Come on!" 👊



Ugo Ugochukwu took his first ever #F3 victory in dominant fashion as he claimed top spot in the Melbourne Feature Race 🏆#AusGP pic.twitter.com/iV1RIoIEWH — Formula 3 (@Formula3) March 7, 2026

He began this year by winning the Formula Regional Oceania Championship title in New Zealand and followed it up this weekend, by claiming a dominant maiden victory in the FIA Formula 3 Feature Race at the Australian Grand Prix, which currently places him at the top of the F3 Driver Standings.

Internet reacts to Ugochukwu's Australian GP victory

Ugochukwu's victory on Sunday sparked widespread jubilation among Nigerians on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where users celebrated the achievement as a point of national pride.

Ugo Ugochukwu | Instagram

However, the celebrations were tinged with introspection about Nigeria's challenges in nurturing homegrown talent. One viral post on X highlighted systemic barriers, noting how Ugochukwu's success abroad underscores opportunities lost due to inadequate infrastructure, funding, and training in Nigeria.

See some reactions on X below:

we have no idea how much greatness we fumble just by living in Nigeria https://t.co/4qIgnLk9zT — Pяom Pяom🌚 (@effxzzzyy) March 8, 2026

Igbo man on F1 🔥🙏🏾



One skill i never saw happening. Wow pic.twitter.com/3R28mDieV4 — Oku (@oku_yungx) March 8, 2026

Igbo-American driver Ugo Ugochukwu claims his first F3 victory, winning the opening Feature Race of the 2026 season in Melbourne, Australia.



A future Formula 1 star is rising. pic.twitter.com/PlNH9lfxqu — IGBO History & Facts (@IgboHistoFacts) March 8, 2026

This kid is living proof of what intentional parenting can do.



I remember when his mum, Oluchi Onweagba, started posting years ago on IG about wanting to get him into racing, it felt elusive at the time. She put in the work.



Now, he’s winning F3 races. https://t.co/XRl9G2Auz1 — Lawrence (@iKillCuriosity) March 8, 2026

once again, destiny is geography.



you can’t be living in nigeria and make it to this stage in fields like this. https://t.co/DyblZoJxYi — Omolomo (@Omolomo_o) March 8, 2026