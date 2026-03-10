Advertisement

Osimhen playing in Turkey is a crime — Super Eagles ace told he's wasting talent in Turkey

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 00:46 - 11 March 2026
Fans have reacted to Victor Osimhen's performance against Liverpool in their Champions League quarter-final tie.
Victor Osimhen's performance against Liverpool in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie at Rams Park has rekindled conversations about how his quality and prime years are being wasted in the Turkish Süper Lig. 

Osimhen dominates Liverpool 

As Pulse Sports reported, Osimhen was decisive for Galatasaray as they overcame Liverpool 1-0. The Nigerian striker provided an assist for the winning goal scored by Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina as Galatasaray took a very crucial lead into the second leg at Anfield.

The 27-year-old also found the back of the net later in the game and celebrated animatedly, a sharp contrast to the sombre mood he cut after scoring the winner against Juventus. However, his goal was ruled out due to an offside in the build-up. 

Besides the assist and near goal, the Super Eagles star constituted a nuisance to the Liverpool backline as he did during the league phase, proving a handful to deal with. 

What fans said 

The Champions League provides an opportunity for most football fans who do not follow the Turkish Super Lig to watch Osimhen. His performance against Liverpool was evidence of his immense quality, leading fans to wonder why he chooses to play in Turkey. 

