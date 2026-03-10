Osimhen playing in Turkey is a crime — Super Eagles ace told he's wasting talent in Turkey

Fans have reacted to Victor Osimhen's performance against Liverpool in their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Victor Osimhen's performance against Liverpool in their Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie at Rams Park has rekindled conversations about how his quality and prime years are being wasted in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Osimhen dominates Liverpool

As Pulse Sports reported, Osimhen was decisive for Galatasaray as they overcame Liverpool 1-0. The Nigerian striker provided an assist for the winning goal scored by Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina as Galatasaray took a very crucial lead into the second leg at Anfield.

The 27-year-old also found the back of the net later in the game and celebrated animatedly, a sharp contrast to the sombre mood he cut after scoring the winner against Juventus. However, his goal was ruled out due to an offside in the build-up.

Besides the assist and near goal, the Super Eagles star constituted a nuisance to the Liverpool backline as he did during the league phase, proving a handful to deal with.

What fans said

The Champions League provides an opportunity for most football fans who do not follow the Turkish Super Lig to watch Osimhen. His performance against Liverpool was evidence of his immense quality, leading fans to wonder why he chooses to play in Turkey.

Osimhen in Turkey is so shameful considering the CF business European clubs in the top 5 leagues did this Summer and to make things worse, I think it’ll be very difficult to get him out. Galatasaray paid €75 for him I believe, he’s on big money on a lower tax rate and he’s LOVED — EO (@MannyUTFR) March 10, 2026

Please get this egomaniac Osimhen at Barca bro we'd be unbeatable — OGi 🐐 (@BCNOgi) March 10, 2026

Osimhen is the terminator. Not rating him is one of the easiest red flags on how someone views the game — Bd@irB@ll (@Bd_irB_ll) March 10, 2026

Every time I watch Galatasaray I wonder why the fuck Osimhen is playing for them — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) March 10, 2026