Galatasaray vs Liverpool: Inspired Osimhen decisive again as Reds are humbled at RAMS Park

After being honoured before the game against Liverpool, Victor Osimhen answered the Galatasaray faithful with a decisive display

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen was decisive for Galatasaray as they overcame Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The Nigerian striker provided an assist for the winning goal scored by Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina as Galatasaray took a very crucial lead into the second leg at Anfield.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool: How it happened

Liverpool started aggressively at RAMS Park, trying to silence the intense atmosphere created by the Galatasaray supporters.

Despite the early pressure, the hosts struck first in the seventh minute when Victor Osimhen headed a corner back across goal for Mario Lemina, who nodded past goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Osimhen soon had a chance to double the lead but sent a free header narrowly wide.

As the half progressed, both sides enjoyed spells of possession, with Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitiké leading Liverpool’s attacking efforts. However, Galatasaray created the clearer opportunities.

Mamardashvili produced a superb save to deny Davinson Sánchez, while Osimhen missed another chance when unmarked. Liverpool were forced into desperate defending as Noa Lang and Gabriel Sara pushed forward in an entertaining first half that somehow ended with just one goal.

Liverpool began the second half strongly, with Alexis Mac Allister coming close to an equaliser within two minutes. Although the visitors controlled possession, they remained vulnerable to Galatasaray’s quick counterattacks. Osimhen later had a goal ruled out for offside, while Ekitiké missed a one-on-one chance after Ugurcan Çakir’s intervention.