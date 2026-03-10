Age verification required
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen in tears as Galatasaray honour late mother against Liverpool
Victor Osimhen was visibly emotional after Galatasaray fans unveiled a touching tribute to his late mother ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash against Liverpool.
The heartfelt gesture at RAMS Park left the Nigeria national football team striker in tears as supporters celebrated both his journey and the memory of the woman who never witnessed his rise to global stardom.
Galatasaray fans unveil emotional tribute
Before kickoff in Istanbul, Galatasaray supporters unveiled a special tifo dedicated to Osimhen’s late mother, creating one of the most emotional moments of the evening.
The choreography, prepared by the club’s passionate fan groups, honoured the memory of the woman who played a crucial role in shaping the striker’s life long before his rise to fame.
Osimhen couldn't hold back the tears after seeing this banner from the Galatasaray fans. It's a tribute to his late mother, whom he lost at a very young age.
It’s a tribute to his late mother, whom he lost at a very young age 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/fiqHbh870u
As the tribute appeared across the stands at RAMS Park, Osimhen struggled to contain his emotions. The Nigerian forward, known for his relentless energy on the pitch, was seen wiping away tears as he took in the powerful message from the supporters.
The tribute resonated deeply because Osimhen has often spoken about the pain of losing his mother at a young age. Her absence has remained a constant presence in his journey to becoming one of Europe’s most feared strikers.
For Galatasaray fans, the tifo was more than a display of support for a star player. It was a recognition of the human story behind the footballer and the sacrifices that shaped his remarkable rise.
From Lagos struggle to Istanbul royalty
Osimhen’s journey from the Olusosun area of Lagos to football’s biggest stages has become one of the sport’s most inspiring stories. The striker’s rise took him through Europe before reaching new heights with SSC Napoli, where he established himself as one of the continent’s elite forwards.
Now in Istanbul, the Nigerian has quickly become a fan favourite at Galatasaray. Supporters treat him with near-iconic status, often referring to him as the “King of Istanbul” due to his performances and connection with the club’s passionate fanbase.
Yet behind the goals and accolades lies a personal story marked by loss. Each milestone in Osimhen’s career carries the quiet reminder that the person who believed in him the most is no longer here to witness it.
That is why the tribute at RAMS Park carried such emotional weight. In that moment, Galatasaray fans showed that they were not just celebrating a striker, they were embracing the story of the young boy from Lagos who rose to greatness while carrying his mother’s memory with him.