Real Madrid vs Manchester City preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

The 16th Champions League installment of Real Madrid vs. Manchester City launches at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night when both sides butt heads for the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City betting tips

Both teams to score

Over 2.5 goals

Manchester City to win

Real Madrid vs Manchester City preview

Is it really a Champions League season without Real Madrid and Manchester City locking horns?

Seeking to win a record-extending 16th European crown this season, Real Madrid were forced into the Champions League knockout round playoffs after finishing ninth in the League Phase, one place and one point behind Man City after losing three of their final five fixtures.

Madrid are second in the league - like City in the English top flight - and are four points shy of Barcelona in the La Liga title race. However, Los Blancos are riding high on confidence after sealing a last-gasp 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo last Friday to keep pace with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Valverde scores to narrowly squeeze Real Madrid past Celta Vigo | Image credits: Imago

Manchester City also head into the fixture on a winning note after coming from behind to claim a 3-1 victory at Newcastle United in the FA Cup fifth round.

After finishing down in 22nd place in the League Phase before suffering a 6-3 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the playoffs last season, Man City accumulated 16 points from eight League Phase matches this term to secure automatic last-16 qualification.

Guardiola is now gearing up for his 190th Champions League game as a manager, which will see the former Barcelona boss draw level with Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola || Imago

Real Madrid vs Manchester City head-to-head

This is the second meeting between the two sides in the competition this term. City triumphed 2-1 when they met in the league phase. The two sides have met 17 times, with both teams winning six matches each and five ending in draws.

The Spanish giants have lost each of their last four UEFA games against English opposition, but they have been beaten in only three of their last 25 Champions League home matches (W19 D3) against all clubs.

They should also take comfort from the fact that they have prevailed in 13 of their last 15 UCL last-16 ties, winning the first leg in 10 of their last 12 ties at this stage.

Man City enter Wednesday’s clash with Real Madrid having won only two of their last eight UCL away matches (D1 L5), while they have also lost seven of their last 10 two-legged ties against Spanish teams in UEFA competition.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City team forms

Real Madrid Champions League form: 🟩🟥🟩🟥🟩🟩

Real Madrid form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟥🟩🟥🟩

Manchester City Champions League form: 🟩🟩🟥🟩🟥🟩

Manchester City form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟧🟩

Real Madrid vs Manchester City team news

Eduardo Camavinga (dental) and David Alaba (calf) are both doubtful and will be assessed ahead of kickoff, but Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono are both available to return from domestic bans. However, a start for either player is unlikely.

If fit, Camavinga will likely replace 18-year-old Thiago Pitarch and link up with Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni in central midfield. Arda Guler is also a contender to operate centrally if he is not deployed on the right flank.

Key Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappe (knee) and Jude Bellingham (hamstring) are both expected to miss Wednesday’s contest through injury. They join Rodrygo (ACL), Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Ceballos and Alvaro Carreras (both calf) on the sidelines.

Kylian Mbappe, Raul Ascensio x Jude Bellingham watching from the sidelines | Image credits: Imago

As for Man City, Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) are the only two injury absentees, and Guardiola is set to revert to a strong lineup after making 10 changes against Newcastle last weekend.

Haaland, who was rested last time out, is expected to start up front – the Norwegian has scored 56 goals in as many Champions League appearances and 10 in his last 10 matches against Spanish opposition in the competition. This includes a penalty converted at the Bernabeu in December.

Guardiola has a big call to make over who should start in attack with Haaland and Antoine Semenyo. Omar Marmoush netted a brace against Newcastle, while Savinho was also on the scoresheet last weekend, but they face competition from Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku for a start.

Erling Haaland x Antoine Semenyo | Image credits: Imago

Real Madrid vs Manchester City possible starting lineup

Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rudiger, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; G. Garcia, Vinicius Jr

Manchester City: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, Rodri, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Haaland, Marmoush

Real Madrid vs Manchester City prediction

This is a tough one to call, but if you look at the form books, you would side with City. Not just from a head to head perspective, but from their recent form as well.

The expected absence of top scorer Mbappe and key midfielder Bellingham is a huge blow for Real Madrid as they prepare to face a refreshed Man City side, who have already won in the Spanish capital this season and boast an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Of course, Real Madrid should never be written off in any contest, especially in the Champions League, but we feel that Guardiola’s men may just do enough to take a slender advantage back to the Etihad Stadium for next week’s second leg.

Correct score prediction: Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City

