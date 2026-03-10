Advertisement

Okocha ranked ahead of France’s World Cup winner

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 15:57 - 10 March 2026
Jay-Jay Okocha in action against Zidane
Jay-Jay Okocha did not win the World Cup, but he has been ranked ahead of players who have won it.
Advertisement

Ex-England coach Sam Allardyce believes Austin Jay-Jay Okocha is a better player than France’s World Cup winner, Youri Djorkaeff. 

Advertisement

Allardyce puts Okocha ahead of Djorkaeff

Both Djorkaeff and Okocha played together at Bolton Wanderers, forming an iconic dream trio alongside Ivan Campo. 

During this time, Allardyce was Bolton's manager, with both Okocha and Djorkaeff helping the Trotters reach the League Cup final in 2004. 

Advertisement

While the former French international is one of the most talented players ever to play the game, Allardyce believes he is below Okocha. 

The ex-West Ham manager revealed this when he was asked to rank some of the players he managed during his time at Bolton. 

Allardyce put Djorkaeff in second place, Nicolas Anelka in third, Kevin Nolan in fifth, Ivan Campo in fourth, and Okocha at the top. 

Okocha- Bolton's greatest player

Advertisement

While Okocha might not have achieved as much as Anelka and Djorkaeff, who won the World Cup with France in 1998, the former Super Eagles captain was one of the most talented players to play the game. 

He was named as the best Bolton player to ever play at their home stadium and remains a legend at the club, even years after leaving. 

Okocha spent four years at Bolton, arriving on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2002. 

Advertisement

The former Fenerbahçe man made 145 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals, including 14 in 124 Premier League appearances. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Okocha ranked ahead of France’s World Cup winner
Football
10.03.2026
Okocha ranked ahead of France’s World Cup winner
PSG vs Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League
Match Previews
10.03.2026
PSG vs Chelsea preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
They are the same Level — Hansi Flick compares Yamal with another Barcelona star
Football
10.03.2026
They are the same Level — Hansi Flick compares Yamal with another Barcelona star
Football Predictions for the week
Betting
10.03.2026
Football Predictions: This week’s betting tips & match analysis
Eric Chelle marches on: NFF gives an update on Super Eagles coach's future
Super Eagles
10.03.2026
Eric Chelle marches on: NFF gives an update on Super Eagles coach's future
Dwight Howard and Amber Rose's divorce drama EXPLODES for the 2nd time as $140M NBA legend hit with addiction allegations
Lifestyle
10.03.2026
Dwight Howard and Amber Rose's divorce drama EXPLODES for the 2nd time as $140M NBA legend hit with addiction allegations