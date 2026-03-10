Okocha ranked ahead of France’s World Cup winner

Jay-Jay Okocha did not win the World Cup, but he has been ranked ahead of players who have won it.

Ex-England coach Sam Allardyce believes Austin Jay-Jay Okocha is a better player than France’s World Cup winner, Youri Djorkaeff.

Allardyce puts Okocha ahead of Djorkaeff

Both Djorkaeff and Okocha played together at Bolton Wanderers, forming an iconic dream trio alongside Ivan Campo.

During this time, Allardyce was Bolton's manager, with both Okocha and Djorkaeff helping the Trotters reach the League Cup final in 2004.

While the former French international is one of the most talented players ever to play the game, Allardyce believes he is below Okocha.

The ex-West Ham manager revealed this when he was asked to rank some of the players he managed during his time at Bolton.

Allardyce put Djorkaeff in second place, Nicolas Anelka in third, Kevin Nolan in fifth, Ivan Campo in fourth, and Okocha at the top.

Okocha- Bolton's greatest player

While Okocha might not have achieved as much as Anelka and Djorkaeff, who won the World Cup with France in 1998, the former Super Eagles captain was one of the most talented players to play the game.

He was named as the best Bolton player to ever play at their home stadium and remains a legend at the club, even years after leaving.

Okocha spent four years at Bolton, arriving on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2002.

