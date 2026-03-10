Ex-Premier League ‘bad boy’ ordered to pay sister of former Super Eagles star ₦636 million settlement

The former Manchester City and Newcastle star has been ordered to pay damages to the sister of a former Super Eagles star

Former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton has been ordered to pay £339,000 (about ₦636 million) in damages and legal costs to former England international Eniola Aluko after losing a libel case.

Aluko, the sister of ex-Nigeria national football team star Sone Aluko, had taken legal action over a series of posts Barton published on social media in 2024.

Court rules against Barton over online posts

The High Court heard that Barton launched what was described as a targeted online campaign against Aluko between January and August 2024. According to her legal team, the former midfielder published 48 posts about the pundit on his X account, many of which were defamatory and damaging to her reputation.

Barrister Gervase de Wilde told the court that Barton falsely accused Aluko of cynically exploiting her status as a victim of racism and bullying while also labelling her a hypocrite.

One of the posts even featured an edited image that placed Aluko’s head on the body of notorious serial killer Rosemary West.

Barton has now accepted that the posts amounted to harassment and acknowledged that he should not have made the publications. As part of the ruling, he must pay £339,000 in damages and legal costs, with the first £100,000 plus interest due by March 24.

Aluko celebrates end of two-year legal battle

Following the judgment, Aluko expressed relief after finally bringing the lengthy legal dispute to a close. The 39-year-old shared a video on social media outside the Royal Courts of Justice with a caption reading “We reached the finish line,” describing the case as a difficult two-year journey.

“It’s been a two-year marathon but we reached the finish line today,” she wrote while thanking her legal team, family and supporters who stood by her throughout the process.

Barton did not attend the hearing, with the court told he had been arrested the previous day following a reported altercation at a golf club.