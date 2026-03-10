Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Ex-Premier League ‘bad boy’ ordered to pay sister of former Super Eagles star ₦636 million settlement
Former Premier League midfielder Joey Barton has been ordered to pay £339,000 (about ₦636 million) in damages and legal costs to former England international Eniola Aluko after losing a libel case.
Aluko, the sister of ex-Nigeria national football team star Sone Aluko, had taken legal action over a series of posts Barton published on social media in 2024.
Court rules against Barton over online posts
The High Court heard that Barton launched what was described as a targeted online campaign against Aluko between January and August 2024. According to her legal team, the former midfielder published 48 posts about the pundit on his X account, many of which were defamatory and damaging to her reputation.
Barrister Gervase de Wilde told the court that Barton falsely accused Aluko of cynically exploiting her status as a victim of racism and bullying while also labelling her a hypocrite.
One of the posts even featured an edited image that placed Aluko’s head on the body of notorious serial killer Rosemary West.
The court was informed that the campaign caused Aluko considerable distress and created a situation where any attempt by her to defend herself was met with further attacks.
Barton has now accepted that the posts amounted to harassment and acknowledged that he should not have made the publications. As part of the ruling, he must pay £339,000 in damages and legal costs, with the first £100,000 plus interest due by March 24.
Aluko celebrates end of two-year legal battle
Following the judgment, Aluko expressed relief after finally bringing the lengthy legal dispute to a close. The 39-year-old shared a video on social media outside the Royal Courts of Justice with a caption reading “We reached the finish line,” describing the case as a difficult two-year journey.
“It’s been a two-year marathon but we reached the finish line today,” she wrote while thanking her legal team, family and supporters who stood by her throughout the process.
Barton did not attend the hearing, with the court told he had been arrested the previous day following a reported altercation at a golf club.
Justice Nicholas Lavender granted the former midfielder seven days to request a variation of the order, but the ruling effectively ends the high-profile dispute between the two figures.