Revealed: Kylian Mbappé and Ester Expósito have been DATING for at least a month

Mbappe and his new girlfriend are poised to become football's new power couple as more details of their romance come to light.

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé and Spanish actress Ester Expósito remain at the heart of sizzling dating rumours.

Apparently, fresh footage has emerged confirming they've been seeing each other for at least a month.

What's the gossip?

Kylian Mbappe|| Imago

The 27-year-old Les Blues captain and the 26-year-old "Elite" star were captured leaving Madrid's upscale Tatel restaurant on February 15, 2026, a day after Valentine's, fuelling speculation about their budding romance.

EXCLUSIVA: Más claro no puede estar 🤯



Kylian Mbappé fue grabado saliendo del restaurante Tatel en Madrid con Ester Expósito el domingo 15 de febrero. Llegaron a las 10 de la noche y se fueron a la 1:20 de la madrugada.



🎥: @chilayo / IG#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/QoEan5gwT4 — KIX Sport (@KIXSportES) March 9, 2026

Sources indicate the pair arrived around 10 p.m. and departed at 1:20 a.m., enjoying a late-night dinner that has fans buzzing on social media.

The viral video credited to Instagram user @chilayo, shows the pair exiting the venue discreetly amid a small entourage. Though blurry and shot from a distance, typical of paparazzi style, the clip clearly depicts Mbappé in a casual yet stylish ensemble: sky blue sweats against the cool night, paired with slim dark pants and black sneakers.

The pair were spotted leaving Tatel restaurant a day after Valentine's

Expósito, walking nearby while on her phone, sports an all-white outfit, a fitted white coat over light pants or a skirt, complemented by white sneakers. Her signature long blonde hair is also unmistakable, framing her striking features, though the footage captures her from side and back angles.

Expósito, walking nearby while on her phone, sports an all-white outfit

Rumours first ignited in late February with reports of sightings in both Madrid and Paris, including a cozy evening at the Pullman bar's Le 10ème Ciel, where witnesses claimed they were "kissing all evening."

Kylian Mbappe and Ester Exposito were spotted kissing in Bonnie nightclub in Paris |Credit: Aqababe

Credit: X/@Aqababe

French gossip blogger Aqababe amplified the buzz on March 6, asserting they began dating around February 25, backed by anonymous tips. Neither has confirmed or denied the relationship, but their silence has only heightened interest, with fans dissecting every social media post for clues.

Ester Expósito is Kylian Mbappe's new girlfriend | IMAGO

Kylian Mbappe is leading the UCL charts this season.

Expósito, famed for her roles in Netflix hits like "Elite" and "Someone Has to Die," boasts more than 24 million followers on Instagram.

Kylian Mbappe injury news update

Meanwhile, Mbappé has made a partial return to the training pitch at Valdebebas, but he is not yet back in full team training ahead of their crucial Champions League tie against Man City on Wednesday 11 March.

kylian Mbappe || Image credit: Imago

On Monday and Tuesday, Mbappé was spotted performing continuous running and light exercises. The objective remains for him to be at 100% for the return leg in Manchester on March 17.

