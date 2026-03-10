Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Revealed: Kylian Mbappé and Ester Expósito have been DATING for at least a month
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé and Spanish actress Ester Expósito remain at the heart of sizzling dating rumours.
Apparently, fresh footage has emerged confirming they've been seeing each other for at least a month.
What's the gossip?
The 27-year-old Les Blues captain and the 26-year-old "Elite" star were captured leaving Madrid's upscale Tatel restaurant on February 15, 2026, a day after Valentine's, fuelling speculation about their budding romance.
EXCLUSIVA: Más claro no puede estar 🤯— KIX Sport (@KIXSportES) March 9, 2026
Kylian Mbappé fue grabado saliendo del restaurante Tatel en Madrid con Ester Expósito el domingo 15 de febrero. Llegaron a las 10 de la noche y se fueron a la 1:20 de la madrugada.
🎥: @chilayo / IG#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/QoEan5gwT4
Sources indicate the pair arrived around 10 p.m. and departed at 1:20 a.m., enjoying a late-night dinner that has fans buzzing on social media.
The viral video credited to Instagram user @chilayo, shows the pair exiting the venue discreetly amid a small entourage. Though blurry and shot from a distance, typical of paparazzi style, the clip clearly depicts Mbappé in a casual yet stylish ensemble: sky blue sweats against the cool night, paired with slim dark pants and black sneakers.
Expósito, walking nearby while on her phone, sports an all-white outfit, a fitted white coat over light pants or a skirt, complemented by white sneakers. Her signature long blonde hair is also unmistakable, framing her striking features, though the footage captures her from side and back angles.
Rumours first ignited in late February with reports of sightings in both Madrid and Paris, including a cozy evening at the Pullman bar's Le 10ème Ciel, where witnesses claimed they were "kissing all evening."
French gossip blogger Aqababe amplified the buzz on March 6, asserting they began dating around February 25, backed by anonymous tips. Neither has confirmed or denied the relationship, but their silence has only heightened interest, with fans dissecting every social media post for clues.
Expósito, famed for her roles in Netflix hits like "Elite" and "Someone Has to Die," boasts more than 24 million followers on Instagram.
Kylian Mbappe injury news update
Meanwhile, Mbappé has made a partial return to the training pitch at Valdebebas, but he is not yet back in full team training ahead of their crucial Champions League tie against Man City on Wednesday 11 March.
On Monday and Tuesday, Mbappé was spotted performing continuous running and light exercises. The objective remains for him to be at 100% for the return leg in Manchester on March 17.
So far this season, the prolific Frenchman has maintained a blistering scoring rate, tallying an impressive 38 goals in just 33 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid. His domestic dominance is evident in La Liga, where he has netted 23 goals in 23 matches, effectively averaging a goal per game while providing 4 assists. In the UCL, he's even been more clinical, bagging 13 goals and one assist in 8 Champions League matches.